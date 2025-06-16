Gaiman contributed to the writing of the finale but did not work on the production and his production company Blank Corporation was not involved.

However, Sheen has now seemingly cast some doubt over whether fans will ever get to see the episode at all.

Speaking with The Times, Sheen said: "I really don’t know what’s going to happen with it. We [Sheen and Tennant] were both relieved we finished the story, but that’s within this really difficult, complicated, disturbing context.

"I hope people get to see it, but that, to a large extent, is out of our hands."

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale in Good Omens. Mark Mainz/Prime Video

A total of nine women have spoken out against Gaiman, with their accusations being detailed in a Vulture article, published in January 2025 and in a Tortoise Media podcast, released in July 2024.

Allegations included claims that Gaiman engaged them in "rough" sex and BDSM without their consent. The novelist has firmly denied any non-consensual or illegal conduct in a statement.

He said: "As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognise and moments I don't, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen.

"I'm far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever.”

Gaiman's full statement is published on his blog.

Earlier this year, in an episode of The Assembly, Tennant also addressed the Good Omens finale.

He was asked by one of the interviewers: "Someone you've worked with, a friend, has been cancelled for some quite serious allegations. How has that affected you?"

When asked to further clarify who Cameron was speaking about, he added: "He worked on Good Omens and that's been stopped, and how has it affected you?"

Tennant responded, saying: "We're doing Good Omens again. We're going back to do the final. We're doing a final. There's been a slight rejig with the personnel.

"But we still get to tell that story which I think it would have been very difficult to leave it on a cliffhanger. So I'm glad that's been worked out."

