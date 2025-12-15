'Tis the season to grab your cheese and port and plonk yourself firmly in front of the telly for the Call the Midwife Christmas special.

For the second year running, it has been split into two hour-long parts, which span Poplar and an exciting, far-flung location, as teased by Laura Main (Shelagh Turner) back in September.

The specials go to "completely new territory... geographically" she said. "And even what happens in Poplar, it's absolutely new ground."

Creator and writer Heidi Thomas then expanded on that: "One of the things I love about it – I was born in 1962 and so Christmas 1971 is a vivid memory for me. It was probably peak Christmas, when I was nine. So it is full of nostalgia for those 1970s Christmases, but it has got a lovely, diverse ring to it.

"Literally, we also cover Hanukkah, we celebrate the Jewish feast of lights, and there's the whole Chinese, Hong Kong dimension. So it feels very, very rich.

"It's very much like a melting pot of communities, it's not just about one community. It's about people coming together in the depths of winter and creating something bright out of the darkness, which is just lovely."

So, what else can you expect? And when can you watch it?

Read on for everything you need to know about this year's Call the Midwife Christmas special.

The 2025 Call the Midwife Christmas special has two parts.

The first will air at 8:15pm on Christmas Day, and the second at 8:30pm on Boxing Day.

Call the Midwife Christmas special 2025 cast: Who's returning?

Natalie Quarry plays Rosalind Clifford and Zephryn Taitte plays Cyril Robinson. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

The confirmed returning cast is as follows:

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Stephen McGann as Dr Turner

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Helen George as Trixie Aylward

Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane

Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica

Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Fenella Woolgar as Sister Hilda

Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

Linda Hargreeves as Mrs Wallace

Alice Brown as Angela Turner

April Rae Hoang as May Tang

Edward Shaw as Teddy Turner

A number of new guest stars have also joined them.

Call the Midwife Christmas special 2025 plot: what will happen?

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica, Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane, Fenella Woolgar as Sister Hilda and Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne in the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2025. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Charmaine Man

Jenny Agutter has warned of death and destruction in the Call the Midwife Christmas special, which is split between Poplar and Hong Kong.

"Violet and Fred travel to Hong Kong to visit her son, where they learn that the Branch House in Kowloon has collapsed and there are multiple fatalities," reads the official synopsis.

The synopsis continues: "A rescue mission is hastily organised, and a team from Nonnatus make emergency plans to head out."

Meanwhile, "Cyril receives an unexpected request" from a visitor. At the same time, "Rosalind and Joyce host a Christmas gathering" and Sister Catherine "gets involved in a case with two mums-to-be who are Irish travellers and living in a camp".

Is there a trailer for the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2025?

Not yet. As soon as it arrives, we'll pop it right here.

The 2025 Call the Midwife Christmas special airs at 8:15pm on Christmas Day and 8:30pm on Boxing Day on BBC One and iPlayer.

