❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Call the Midwife creator "constantly" receives offers from streamers – but reveals no desire to leave the BBC
"Why would I give it up for something that's a shot in the dark?"
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Thursday, 27 November 2025 at 1:06 pm
Authors
Abby RobinsonDrama Editor
Abby Robinson is the Drama Editor for Radio Times, covering TV drama and comedy titles. She previously worked at Digital Spy as a TV writer, and as a content writer at Mumsnet. She possesses a postgraduate diploma and a degree in English Studies.
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad