This exciting sense of change isn't just something that fans have noticed - those behind the series are all too aware of it, according to Patrick Turner, actor Stephen McGann.

McGann spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the National Television Awards 2025, where the actor noted he flattered he and the rest of the cast feel "flattered" to be nominated.

He said that "we’re not a young show", having been on for 15 years, and that they "never underestimate" the importance of the audience.

Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner in Call the Midwife. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

McGann then went on to tease the future of the beloved drama, saying, "There is just so much change coming. What you’ve seen in Call the Midwife in the last year or two is people coming, whispers of change, it’s kind of like, without saying any spoilers, it does get real. There’s some stuff that is coming over the hill that is really real."

He said that the show's latest scripts are full of "classic Call the Midwife" moments, but that he and the cast have been left "reeling" for the latest one.

McGann continued speaking about the show's future, saying: "As you know, we’ve done travelling. Things are going to be not the same as they were, but they’re going to continue in a different vein, so who knows? We’re the last to find out."

There had previously been some reports suggesting that while Call the Midwife would be getting the new prequel series and the film, the original series would be coming to an end after the upcoming 15th season.

However, the BBC was quick to shoot these rumours down, stressing that the show "isn’t going anywhere" and that there will be a 16th season "in due course".

Call the Midwife seasons 1-14 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.