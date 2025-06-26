The prequel will be set during the Second World War and is set to be made in 2026, with all of the new projects created, written and produced by the team behind Call the Midwife, which is led by Heidi Thomas.

"The opening of new doors at Nonnatus House feels profoundly emotional, and yet just right," she said in a statement. "I have never run out of stories for our midwives, and I never will."

Eva Yates, director of BBC Film, added: "Call the Midwife has always brilliantly explored the issues and experiences of women across history, and it is with great excitement that we are joining [executive producer] Pippa [Harris] and Heidi in expanding the Midwife universe to bring these wonderful characters onto the big screen."

More details about the upcoming projects will be released later this year, but for now, read on for everything we know so far about the Call the Midwife movie.

The Call the Midwife team haven't said when the film will be released or even when filming will commence, which makes predicting a release date tricky.

Following this year's Christmas special, we'd expect season 15 to arrive in early 2026, and as stated previously, the spin-off series will then go into production next year, so we wouldn't expect the film to arrive for quite some time – possibly 2027 or 2028. But that is purely speculative.

There have also been reports that Call the Midwife is set to end after season 15, in turn making way for the spin-off and the film, but the BBC has rejected those claims, with season 16 set to arrive "in due course" as the show continues to be a major part of its programming.

"The BBC would like to reassure fans that Call the Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come," the broadcaster said.

"As previously announced, there are two Christmas specials, a new series, a film and prequel series, before a 16th series in due course. Call the Midwife isn’t going anywhere.”

That all comes as no surprise given that season 14 averaged 7.8 million viewers, making it one of the UK’s biggest drama series across all channels and streamers.

Call the Midwife movie potential cast: Who will star?

The cast of Call the Midwife. Neal Street / Olly Courtney

The cast has yet to be announced, but we do know that it will feature "iconic characters from the existing TV show".

The current cast of Call the Midwife is as follows:

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Helen George as Trixie Aylward

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Stephen McGann as Dr Turner

Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford

Molly Vevers as Sister Catherine

Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner

Alice Brown as Angela Turner

April Rae Hoang as May Tang

Edward Shaw as Teddy Turner

Call the Midwife movie plot: What's it about?

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

Details are currently scarce.

All we know so far is that it will be "set overseas in 1972".

"As the classic Call the Midwife series moves further into the 1970s, it also seems the perfect time for our much-loved regulars to take a short break from Poplar and test themselves in an unfamiliar landscape," said Thomas.

"The rise in hospital births, and changes in the NHS, have clipped their wings, and this is their chance to take flight and work out what really matters.

"Whilst the location of the film remains top-secret, I can say it is going to look absolutely fantastic on the big screen!"

Watch this space for updates.

Call the Midwife seasons 1-14 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

