❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas preview as Trixie's marriage gets a major update
Ahead of the annual Call the Midwife Christmas special, Helen George lifts the lid on Trixie and Matthew.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Tuesday, 25 November 2025 at 12:00 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad