She is now splitting her time between the Big Apple and London, where she's taken on a more executive role alongside her midwifery duties in a bid to save Nonnatus House from closure by the Board of Health.

But despite informing Sister Julienne that the couple plan on returning to England sooner rather than later, George doesn't know what the future holds.

"Who knows!" she said at the Radio Times Covers Party. "It'll be interesting to see what happens there. At the moment, I don't know, and I'm excited to find out what happens."

Following news of Olly Rix's exit, RadioTimes.com was told that the door had been left open for him to return.

But there have been no further updates since then, so it remains to be seen if we'll see Trixie and Matthew back together again on-screen, which means there are still question marks hanging over their marriage.

Call the Midwife is currently in its 14th season, which has proven to be particularly eventful for a number of characters.

Nancy has left her job at Nonnatus House to be closer to her husband-to-be Roger, romance was blossoming between Cyril and Rosalind before he left to visit his estranged wife Lucille in Jamaica, and the midwives welcomed Sister Catherine into the fold, who has a tragic backstory of her own.

The show has also continued to tackle a range of important and moving medical cases, including a storyline about a couple who decide to give up their baby after she was born with spina bifida.

"Everyone at Call the Midwife was very moved to hear that baby June’s story has provoked such interest," said the show's executive producer and writer Heidi Thomas.

"She received her diagnosis of spina bifida in 1970, and although times change, concerns around the condition remain the same.

"We often feature challenging and emotional medical issues on the show, and are delighted when our audiences go straight to trusted sources, such as the NHS website, for further information.

"Our own postbag has been enormous this week, with fans of the show writing in to share their own experience of spina bifida, and thank us for telling June's story.

"It is an absolute privilege to be able to educate, entertain and connect with people in this way."

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

