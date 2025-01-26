"They do not like that the order are, by definition, religious sisters," she said to Trixie in the season 14 premiere.

"They do not like that our first obedience is to God and not to them."

But Trixie, who has taken on a more executive role of late, was quick to remind her friend and colleague that the sisters are still very much needed within the community.

And with a fire in her belly, she rattled off the key facts and figures to prove their undeniable worth at an official hearing, with Nonnatus House once again in the clear.

Hurrah, indeed.

But Sister Julienne's looked less than joyous in the teaser for the next episode.

"You seem disquieted," says Sister Monica Joan on noticing her downcast demeanour. "Something is awry."

Has the Board of Health decided to revisit its efforts to shut down Nonnatus House? Or perhaps it's imposing some new conditions which are less than ideal...

There's also every chance that Sister Julienne is set to be shaken by a particularly challenging medical case given that we see her locked in a confrontation with an unknown man.

"I will decide what is best for her and her infant," she says in uncharacteristically angry fashion.

And Sister Julienne is not the only one with a cross to bear...

New character Sister Catherine is estranged from her family, which looks set to be explored in the coming episode, as teased at the end of the episode.

"Please don't hang up," she says during a call to her dad, a firm non-believer who turned his back on her after she informed him that she had been called to serve God.

"The closer Catherine gets to taking her First Vows, the more afraid she becomes," reads the character description.

"Is she doing the right thing? Can a life lived in the service of God and strangers ever justify the pain she has caused to those who have loved her all her life?"

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

