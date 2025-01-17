While Rosalind argues that the parents "can't just abandon" the baby, Sister Veronica prays that they are just reacting with shock and will have a change of heart.

She adds that, either way, they will need to inform social services. You can watch the exclusive clip at the top of this article now.

The official synopsis for Sunday's episode says: "Rosalind oversees the care of first-time mum Norma and husband Don after she delivers their baby and immediately realises that all is not right.

"Joyce is assigned to the district round and meets Alf, who was recently discharged from hospital after a prostate procedure.

"Living in the same block of flats is single mum Nerys, and Joyce discovers that Nerys is leaving her children home alone when she goes to work.

"Elsewhere, Sister Julienne calls on Trixie’s managerial skills when she is summoned to a meeting with Dr Threapwood to discuss the renewal of their contract with the council."

Images released for the episode have already seen Joyce almost getting caught in an explosion, while the aftermath sees Fred attending the scene while Joyce holds Nerys back from heading into the smoking building.

Rosalind has been seen getting close with Cyril in this current season of Call the Midwife, although how we will see that develop in this episode remains to be seen.

Call the Midwife season 14 continues on Sunday 19th January at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

