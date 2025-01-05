Call The Midwife warns of "trouble" ahead for Violet in season 14
The new season is almost upon us!
It seems Call the Midwife fans should be a little concerned for Violet, with "trouble" being teased for the character in the upcoming season 14.
The beloved BBC series is about to return, with various first-look images and hints being shared on the show's social media.
One post warns that Mayor Violet (played by Annabelle Apsion) will "discover trouble on her own doorstep" while attempting to calm agitators after the Isle of Dogs erupts in protest.
Elsewhere, though, happier scenes are ahead for other characters, with another of the images showing an engagement ring being placed on someone's finger, with the caption reading: "Plans are being made in Poplar..."
The new season of the show will see the characters enter the 1970s. A previous synopsis has teased that Cyril and Rosalind are also drawn back into one another's orbit and the midwives receive some joyous news.
It was confirmed in 2023 that Call the Midwife would return for seasons 14 and 15 to show the characters in the 1970s.
At the time, creator Heidi Thomas said: "Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it's our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most.
"We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I'm thrilled that we're all heading into the 1970s together."
Call the Midwife season 14 will arrive on Sunday 5th January at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.
