She also felt compelled to spend more time with her family, all of which contributed to her decision to take a job on a maternity ward, where she's remained ever since.

But while absence can make the heart grow fonder, too much time leading separate lives can sound the death knell for a relationship – and create space for other connections to blossom.

And, according to the teaser for the next episode, it looks like Joyce has cottoned on to the chemistry between her friend and the social worker.

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson and Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

"Is there something going on with you and Cyril Robinson?" she asks Rosalind, who looks unsure if she should respond or remain quiet.

Given that Cyril is still a married man, the midwife is likely cautious about potential judgement and backlash from her friends and colleagues.

And they haven't actually clarified their feelings for one another, so it's understandable that Rosalind has yet to confide in anyone about what is or isn't happening with Cyril because she doesn't know herself.

But Joyce is her closest confidante, having joined Nonnatus House at the same time, which means we're likely to hear more from Rosalind on the subject in next week's episode.

And hopefully Cyril, who's been off our screens for a couple of weeks now, will be back in Poplar with some news on the future of his marriage.

Ahead of season 14's arrival, Taitte all but confirmed that his character is set to get a divorce when discussing Cyril and Rosalind's blossoming relationship.

But it will not be smooth sailing, with the actor teasing "hard times ahead".

"I remember speaking to someone on set, and they said they were in an interracial relationship and how hard it was in the '70s," he said. "They could never be open and flirty with each other."

Taitte went on to say that the pair "do have a little spat with some people on the streets".

"That's the early stages of it, and I'm sure it's going get harder for them," he added.

