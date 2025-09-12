The show's creator Heidi Thomas, executive producer Pippa Harris and three of the key cast members spoke with RadioTimes.com exclusively after the series won the Returning Drama award at the National Television Awards 2025.

While doing so, they were asked about this years' Christmas specials, to which Patrick Turner star Stephen McGann teased that "there will be heat," before Thomas added that "there will be snow and sweat in equal measure".

"Also, one Christmas special that really makes me laugh," McGann said. "There are bits of the Christmas special – there's real drama, as always – but there's also a wonderful thing that happens, which I'm not going to tell you, but actually they are brilliant."

The cast and crew of Call The Midwife accepting the Returning Drama award at the 2025 NTAs. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for the NTA's

Shelagh Turner star Laura Main said that the specials go to "completely new territory", adding that she means "geographically, and even what happens in Poplar".

"It's absolutely new ground," she said.

Thomas then added: "And one of the things I love about it – I was born in '62 and so Christmas 1971 is a vivid memory for me. It was probably peak Christmas, when I was nine. So it is full of nostalgia for those 1970s Christmases, but it has got a lovely, diverse ring to it.

"Literally, we also cover Hanukkah, we celebrate the Jewish feast of lights, and there's the whole Chinese, Hong Kong dimension. So it feels very, very rich.

"It's very much like a melting pot of communities, it's not just about one community. It's about people coming together in the depths of winter and creating something bright out of the darkness, which is just lovely."

While on the red carpet for the NTAs, McGann told Radio Times that "there is just so much change coming", as fans can look forward not only to the Christmas specials, but also to season 15 next year, an upcoming prequel series and a film set overseas in 1972.

Call the Midwife seasons 1-14 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.