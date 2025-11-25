Following ITV's confirmation of its 2025 Christmas line-up last week, the BBC has now followed suit, unveiled a raft of festive programming to keep viewers entertained throughout the holiday season.

Some of the big hitters this time are, of course, returning favourites. For instance, there are festive specials for dramas such as Call the Midwife, Beyond Paradise, Death in Paradise, as well as comedies including Amandaland, Mammoth, Mandy and Mrs Brown’s Boys.

There are also plenty of returning entertainment programmes set to air, with Strictly Come Dancing, Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel, Gladiators and The Repair Shop all hosting specials, alongside twists on formats such as Amanda and Alan’s Spanish Christmas and The Celebrity Apprentice.

However, there are still plenty of new programmes and one-off specials on the way. This year's Julia Donaldson adaptation The Scarecrows' Wedding is set to air, while Mark Gatiss brings us a new Ghost Story for Christmas, The Room in the Tower, and Sir David Attenborough hosts a brand-new film exploring the wildlife of England’s capital in Wild London.

New comedies set to air include Shedites, written by and starring some Mrs Brown's Boys favourites, while Guz Khan will star in a modern-day Christmas caper, Stuffed.

Jennifer Saunders as Aunt Joan, Philippa Dunne as Anne, Samuel Anderson as Mal, Lucy Punch as Amanda, Alexander Shaw as Manus, Miley Locke as Georgie and Joanna Lumley as Felicity in Amandaland. BBC/Merman

If you're already looking ahead to New Year, a host of big hitters are on the horizon to see 2026 in in style. Not only are there plenty of specific programmes for New Year's Eve – including Ronan Keating & Friends: New Year’s Eve Party, Jools' Annual Hootenanny and The Graham Norton Show New Year’s Eve, but hit comedy Here We Go is set to get a New Year's special.

Meanwhile, The Night Manager will start airing on New Year's Day, and The Traitors is set to return for its fourth civilian season, expected to start airing in 2026.

If you're in the mood for more Traitors (and let's face it, who isn't?) there's the broadcast of The Traitors at the Proms on the horizon, along with other musical programming including a new production of Kiss Me, Kate, Biggest Night of Musicals by the National Lottery, Top of The Pops: Review of The Year 2025 and Christmas Hits: The Videos That Sleighed.

Quiz and competition show fans are in luck this season too, with new Christmassy editions of The Weakest Link, The Festive Finish Line, University Challenge, The Great British Sewing Bee and MasterChef in the line-up.

Mike Soutar, Lord Sugar and Baroness Brady for The Celebrity Apprentice Christmas specials. BBC/Naked

MasterChef, of course, brings us on to food, and it wouldn't be Christmas without Mary Berry, who is hosting A Mary Berry Christmas on BBC One. Meanwhile, Paddy McGuinness and Cherry Healey will take us Inside the Factory for a Christmas Gingerbread Special.

Gentle, fun-filled additions to the line-up include Gone Christmas Fishing with Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse and terrier Ted, as well as Celebrity Escape to the Country, Christmas Treasures of the National Trust and the return of My Life at Christmas with Anita Rani.

That really is just scratching the surface, with children's programming including Shaun the Sheep – Fleece Navidad and The Famous Five – Big Trouble on Billycock Hill also on the way, as well as annual events like Sports Personality of the Year and Carols From King's.

Film fans can also find plenty to enjoy, with this year's line-up of blockbusters on the BBC including Elvis, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Robin Robin, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Oppenheimer, Operation Mincemeat, Challengers and Back to Black.

The full schedule for the line-up – including dates and times – will come at a later date. We are also expecting to hear the line-ups for other broadcasters in the coming days, after ITV's offering was confirmed to include Red Eye season 2 and the return of The Masked Singer.

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.