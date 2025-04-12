Well, there is good news: Gladiators will return and applications are open!

If you fancy bagging yourself a chance to take on the Gladiators in challenges aplenty, scroll down to find out how you can apply for next year's show.

Can you apply for Gladiators 2026?

Bradley and Barney Walsh. BBC / Graeme Hunter / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

Yes! Applications are currently open next year's instalment of Gladiators, and there isn't long to go before it closes.

For those with the will and the skill to take on the Gladiators, you must be 18 years old or over and applications close on Friday 30th May.

The show is on the lookout "for the bravest members of the British public who have the speed and skill to take on our superhuman Gladiators".

You can apply now.

Will there be a Gladiators season 3?

Yes, there will! On the BBC's website, it confirms that Gladiators "is back for a third series".

Based on the BBC's Annual Plan for 2025/26, it mentions that Gladiators will be part of the broadcaster's purpose "to show the most creative, highest quality and distinctive output and services".

Not yet. With applications still open, it might be a while before a release date is confirmed for the season.

However, based on its previous release schedule, we could expect season 3 on screens in early 2026.

Who could potentially appear in Gladiators season 3?

Legend, Fire, Giant, Diamond, Nitro, Comet, Apollo, Athena, Steel, Fury, Bionic, Electro, Viper, Phantom, Dynamite and Sabre for Gladiators. BBC / Nick Eagle / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

It hasn't been announced whether or not fans can expect new Gladiators to enter the fold, but we can expect the current slate of superhumans to return once more.

Giant – Jamie Christian Johal

Legend – Matt Morsia

Fire – Montell Douglas

Nitro – Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

Diamond – Livi Sheldon

Fury – Jodie Ounsley

Steel – Zack George

Comet – Ella-Mae Rayner

Bionic – Matty Campbell

Electro – Jade Packer

Phantom – Toby Olubi

Viper – Quang Luong

Athena – Karenjeet Kaur Bains

Cyclone - Lystus Ebosele

Hammer - Tom Wilson

We'll be sure to keep this page updated should anything change.

Gladiators season 1-2 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

