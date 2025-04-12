Gladiators 2026: How to apply, release date speculation and latest news
Applications are open!
After 11 tough weeks, the final of Gladiators season 2 is upon us as the remaining four contenders all go head-to-head to be named the 2025 champions.
However, by the time the clock hits 7pm, Gladiators season 2 will come to an end, with anticipation likely buzzing for when another instalment of the entertainment programme could make its way back to BBC One.
Well, there is good news: Gladiators will return and applications are open!
If you fancy bagging yourself a chance to take on the Gladiators in challenges aplenty, scroll down to find out how you can apply for next year's show.
Can you apply for Gladiators 2026?
Yes! Applications are currently open next year's instalment of Gladiators, and there isn't long to go before it closes.
For those with the will and the skill to take on the Gladiators, you must be 18 years old or over and applications close on Friday 30th May.
The show is on the lookout "for the bravest members of the British public who have the speed and skill to take on our superhuman Gladiators".
You can apply now.
Will there be a Gladiators season 3?
Yes, there will! On the BBC's website, it confirms that Gladiators "is back for a third series".
Based on the BBC's Annual Plan for 2025/26, it mentions that Gladiators will be part of the broadcaster's purpose "to show the most creative, highest quality and distinctive output and services".
Is there a release date for Gladiators season 3?
Not yet. With applications still open, it might be a while before a release date is confirmed for the season.
However, based on its previous release schedule, we could expect season 3 on screens in early 2026.
Who could potentially appear in Gladiators season 3?
It hasn't been announced whether or not fans can expect new Gladiators to enter the fold, but we can expect the current slate of superhumans to return once more.
- Giant – Jamie Christian Johal
- Legend – Matt Morsia
- Fire – Montell Douglas
- Nitro – Harry Aikines-Aryeetey
- Diamond – Livi Sheldon
- Fury – Jodie Ounsley
- Steel – Zack George
- Comet – Ella-Mae Rayner
- Bionic – Matty Campbell
- Electro – Jade Packer
- Phantom – Toby Olubi
- Viper – Quang Luong
- Athena – Karenjeet Kaur Bains
- Cyclone - Lystus Ebosele
- Hammer - Tom Wilson
We'll be sure to keep this page updated should anything change.
Gladiators season 1-2 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
