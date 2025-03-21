However, an official cast is yet to be announced. This hasn't stopped speculation among audiences, though.

With the BBC yet to announce who could appear in a celebrity edition of The Apprentice, read on to learn more about the rumoured cast.

Celebrity Apprentice rumoured line-up

The contestants rumoured for a potential Celebrity Apprentice so far include the following:

Rob Rinder

Rob Rinder. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Age: 46

Job: Barrister and TV personality

Instagram: @robrinder

Rob Rinder is a criminal barrister and TV personality who plenty will recognise from ITV's reality series Judge Rinder.

Following his rise to fame, Rinder has released a number of books including The Trial, The Suspect and The Protest, which is due to be released later this year.

His other TV work includes Strictly Come Dancing, Who Do You Think You Are?, Celebrity Gogglebox and more recently, Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour.

Jake Wood

Jake Wood. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Age: 52

Job: Actor

Instagram: @mrjakewood

Jake Wood is an actor best known for his role as Max Branning in EastEnders. He appeared on the show from 2006 until his departure in 2021, and while plenty of fans are calling for his return, they may have to contend with a different BBC show in the meantime.

Since leaving EastEnders, Wood leant his voice to 2023 horror movie Wolf Garden, however now largely focuses on his art work.

Eddie Kadi

Eddie Kadi. Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Age: 41

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @comeddiekadi

Eddie Kadi is a comedian and radio presenter, and he currently hosts the Official UK Afrobeats Charts Show on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

He recently appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. He was paired with Karen Hauer and they were the fourth couple to be eliminated from the competition.

Earlier this year, Kadi co-presented the MOBO Awards alongside former Love Islander Indiyah Polack.

JB Gill

JB Gill. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Age: 38

Job: Singer

Instagram: @jbgill

JB Gill is a singer best known for being a member of JLS. JB was recently on TV screens during 2024's Strictly Come Dancing, in which he was paired with Amy Dowden and, later, Lauren Oakley. The pair made it to the final but missed out on lifting the Glitterball to comedian Chris McCausland.

Beyond JLS and Strictly, Gill has appeared on Countryfile, The Jump and Celebrity MasterChef.

Thomas Skinner

Thomas Skinner. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Age: 34

Job: Businessman

Instagram: @iamthomskinner

Thomas Skinner is a returnee to the boardroom, having risen to fame during his appearance on The Apprentice in 2019. Since then, he has gone on to appear on 8 Out of 10 Cats and Celebrity MasterChef.

He now regularly shares content across social media, having become popular for his "bosh" catchphrase.

Matt Morsia

Matt Morsia. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Age: 39

Job: YouTuber

Instagram: @mattdoesfitness

Matt Morsia is a YouTuber and TV personality who many will know as Legend from the BBC's rebooted Gladiators.

AJ Odudu

AJ Odudu. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Perfect Magazine

Age: 37

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @ajodudu

AJ Odudu is a TV presenter, who first rose to fame when presenting Big Brother's Bit on the Side in 2013 alongside Rylan Clark and Emma Willis.

Nowadays, she is the host of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother alongside Will Best, with a new season of the latter returning next month!

Kadeena Cox

Kadeena Cox. Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Age: 34

Job: Athlete

Instagram: @kad21

Kadeena Cox is a Paralympian who has competed for Great Britain in both athletics and cycling.

Outside of her sporting career, Kadeena has appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity MasterChef.

Charlie Hedges

Charlie Hedges. Kate Green/Getty Images for McDonalds

Age: 38

Job: Radio DJ

Instagram: @charliehedgesdj

Charlie Hedges is a radio DJ. Many will recognise her voice as one part of Rickie, Melvin and Charlie on BBC Radio 1. Prior to their BBC move, the trio hosted the breakfast show on KISS for 10 years.

Sarah Hadland

Sarah Hadland. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Age: 53

Job: Actress

Instagram: @hadderstime

Sarah Hadland is an actress best known for her role as Stevie Sutton in the BBC sitcom Miranda from 2009 to 2015, as well as Trish in The Job Lot from 2013 to 2015.

In 2024, Sarah appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and with her partner Vito Coppola, they made it all the way to the final but missed out on lifting the Glitterball to Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell.

Shazia Mirza

Shazia Mirza. Carla Speight/Getty Images

Age: 50

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @theshaziamirza

Shazia Mirza is a comedian and actress, best known for her stand-up comedy and TV work on programmes such as Loose Women and Celebrity MasterChef.

Over her career, Mirza has toured successful comedy shows The Kardashians Made Me Do It, With Love From St Tropez and Coconut, which was nominated for best stand-up tour at Channel 4’s National Comedy Awards.

Angela Scanlon

Angela Scanlon. Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Age: 41

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @angelascanlon

Angela Scanlon is an Irish television presenter, who first began her career in journalism and styling before moving into TV. She began her UK TV career as the new presenter of Robot Wars, while also presenting documentaries for the BBC.

In 2023, Scanlon appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and alongside her partner Carlos Gu, the pair made it to week nine of the competition.

The Apprentice airs on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

