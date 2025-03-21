Who could star in a Celebrity Apprentice cast? Line-up rumours
A wealth of names have been thrown into the mix.
As viewers flock to BBC One every Thursday night to see who Lord Sugar will fire next on The Apprentice, there will soon be plenty more to come, as a celebrity version makes its way to screens.
It has been widely reported that a celebrity series will be coming to TV screens soon, with RadioTimes.com understanding this to be the case.
However, an official cast is yet to be announced. This hasn't stopped speculation among audiences, though.
With the BBC yet to announce who could appear in a celebrity edition of The Apprentice, read on to learn more about the rumoured cast.
Celebrity Apprentice rumoured line-up
The contestants rumoured for a potential Celebrity Apprentice so far include the following:
- Rob Rinder
- Jake Wood
- Eddie Kadi
- JB Gill
- Thomas Skinner
- Matt Morsia
- AJ Odudu
- Kadeena Cox
- Charlie Hedges
- Sarah Hadland
- Shazia Mirza
- Angela Scanlon
Rob Rinder
Age: 46
Job: Barrister and TV personality
Instagram: @robrinder
Rob Rinder is a criminal barrister and TV personality who plenty will recognise from ITV's reality series Judge Rinder.
Following his rise to fame, Rinder has released a number of books including The Trial, The Suspect and The Protest, which is due to be released later this year.
His other TV work includes Strictly Come Dancing, Who Do You Think You Are?, Celebrity Gogglebox and more recently, Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour.
Jake Wood
Age: 52
Job: Actor
Instagram: @mrjakewood
Jake Wood is an actor best known for his role as Max Branning in EastEnders. He appeared on the show from 2006 until his departure in 2021, and while plenty of fans are calling for his return, they may have to contend with a different BBC show in the meantime.
Since leaving EastEnders, Wood leant his voice to 2023 horror movie Wolf Garden, however now largely focuses on his art work.
Eddie Kadi
Age: 41
Job: Comedian
Instagram: @comeddiekadi
Eddie Kadi is a comedian and radio presenter, and he currently hosts the Official UK Afrobeats Charts Show on BBC Radio 1Xtra.
He recently appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. He was paired with Karen Hauer and they were the fourth couple to be eliminated from the competition.
Earlier this year, Kadi co-presented the MOBO Awards alongside former Love Islander Indiyah Polack.
JB Gill
Age: 38
Job: Singer
Instagram: @jbgill
JB Gill is a singer best known for being a member of JLS. JB was recently on TV screens during 2024's Strictly Come Dancing, in which he was paired with Amy Dowden and, later, Lauren Oakley. The pair made it to the final but missed out on lifting the Glitterball to comedian Chris McCausland.
Beyond JLS and Strictly, Gill has appeared on Countryfile, The Jump and Celebrity MasterChef.
Thomas Skinner
Age: 34
Job: Businessman
Instagram: @iamthomskinner
Thomas Skinner is a returnee to the boardroom, having risen to fame during his appearance on The Apprentice in 2019. Since then, he has gone on to appear on 8 Out of 10 Cats and Celebrity MasterChef.
He now regularly shares content across social media, having become popular for his "bosh" catchphrase.
Matt Morsia
Age: 39
Job: YouTuber
Instagram: @mattdoesfitness
Matt Morsia is a YouTuber and TV personality who many will know as Legend from the BBC's rebooted Gladiators.
AJ Odudu
Age: 37
Job: TV presenter
Instagram: @ajodudu
AJ Odudu is a TV presenter, who first rose to fame when presenting Big Brother's Bit on the Side in 2013 alongside Rylan Clark and Emma Willis.
Nowadays, she is the host of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother alongside Will Best, with a new season of the latter returning next month!
Kadeena Cox
Age: 34
Job: Athlete
Instagram: @kad21
Kadeena Cox is a Paralympian who has competed for Great Britain in both athletics and cycling.
Outside of her sporting career, Kadeena has appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity MasterChef.
Charlie Hedges
Age: 38
Job: Radio DJ
Instagram: @charliehedgesdj
Charlie Hedges is a radio DJ. Many will recognise her voice as one part of Rickie, Melvin and Charlie on BBC Radio 1. Prior to their BBC move, the trio hosted the breakfast show on KISS for 10 years.
Sarah Hadland
Age: 53
Job: Actress
Instagram: @hadderstime
Sarah Hadland is an actress best known for her role as Stevie Sutton in the BBC sitcom Miranda from 2009 to 2015, as well as Trish in The Job Lot from 2013 to 2015.
In 2024, Sarah appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and with her partner Vito Coppola, they made it all the way to the final but missed out on lifting the Glitterball to Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell.
Shazia Mirza
Age: 50
Job: Comedian
Instagram: @theshaziamirza
Shazia Mirza is a comedian and actress, best known for her stand-up comedy and TV work on programmes such as Loose Women and Celebrity MasterChef.
Over her career, Mirza has toured successful comedy shows The Kardashians Made Me Do It, With Love From St Tropez and Coconut, which was nominated for best stand-up tour at Channel 4’s National Comedy Awards.
Angela Scanlon
Age: 41
Job: TV presenter
Instagram: @angelascanlon
Angela Scanlon is an Irish television presenter, who first began her career in journalism and styling before moving into TV. She began her UK TV career as the new presenter of Robot Wars, while also presenting documentaries for the BBC.
In 2023, Scanlon appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and alongside her partner Carlos Gu, the pair made it to week nine of the competition.
The Apprentice airs on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
