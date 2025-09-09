After Wallace and Torode were axed as presenters back in July, the broadcaster confirmed that it would air this year's run featuring the pair for the sake of the cooks who had taken part in the process.

So, who exactly are the new double-act joining the programme? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Anna Haugh?

Anna Haugh. BBC

Irish chef and restaurateur Haugh is the founder of Myrtle restaurant in London.

She is a familiar face on our TV screens, and is best known for hosting the BBC cookery show Big Irish Food Tour.

She has also made appearances on Celebrity MasterChef in the past, joining Wallace and Marcus Wareing as a judge for MasterChef: The Professionals back in 2022.

She will also appear as a judge in the final week of this year’s MasterChef, having stood in for Wallace after the allegations against him emerged during filming last November.

On joining the series, she said: "I'm delighted to be back on MasterChef and judging alongside the wonderful Grace Dent, whose writing and wit I've admired for years. MasterChef has long inspired and resonated with cooks in home kitchens and of course in my industry."

She added: "I can't wait to get into the studio for what will be a great competition."

Who is Grace Dent?

Grace Dent. Andrew Benge/Redferns

Food critic Dent has been a regular guest judge on MasterChef for the past decade.

She has been a contestant herself on MasterChef: Battle Of The Critics in 2023, and is also set to appear as a judge in the next series of Celebrity MasterChef.

On joining MasterChef, she said: "I'm over the moon to be coming back to the MasterChef kitchen and unearthing what culinary skills people have been cooking up behind closed doors."

She continued: "It's a joy to be working with Anna, who brings all her incredible experience to the table. I am in for such a treat with this series, I can't wait to get started."

