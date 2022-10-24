Taking over from Monica Galetti - who has stepped down from filming to balance her family and business - is professional chef Anna Haugh.

MasterChef: The Professionals returns for its 15th season this autumn, and as well as a new batch of chefs, there's also a new host in the kitchen.

She'll join Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace in the new season - and ahead of season 15, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first-look at Haugh in her new role.

You can watch the full clip below. Otherwise, read on for everything you need to know about Anna Haugh as she makes her MasterChef debut.

Who is Anna Haugh?

Age: 41

Instagram: @haughser

Anna Haugh is an Irish chef, restauranteur and TV personality.

As the chef patron of Myrtle restaurant in Chelsea, she has been cooking for almost 20 years.

Anna trained on a professional cookery course at the TU Dublin School of Culinary Arts and Food Technology, before she went on to work in Paris with Gualtiero Marchesi.

When Anna moved to London, she worked with Shane Osborn at Pied a Terre, Philip Howard at The Square, and then was head chef during the opening of London House for Gordon Ramsay.

MasterChef executive editor, David Ambler, said: "Anna brings a wealth of culinary expertise and experience to the competition, and we're delighted to welcome her as a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals."

Anna added: "MasterChef has an impeccable reputation and legacy within the hospitality industry. I have long-admired Monica as an incredible chef and she’s paved the way for female chefs. It’s a privilege to be keeping her seat warm in the MasterChef kitchen."

MasterChef: The Professionals starts on BBC One on Wednesday 2nd November at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

