We're now just over a month away from Christmas Day, and you know what that means – the festive TV schedules are on their way.

Ad

While exact release dates for many programmes are yet to be unveiled, ITV has now unveiled its line-up for this year's holiday season, with big hitters including the highly anticipated second season of Red Eye, starring Jing Lusi and Martin Compston, as well as The Masked Singer's Christmas special and the beginning of its seventh season.

When it comes to dramas on the schedule, there are big US shows coming to ITV, including The Hunting Wives, which will arrive on ITVX on 27th December, and Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, which was first released in 2022 and stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Uma Thurman, plus Australian series The Family Next Door.

Meanwhile, entertainment formats returning for Christmas specials include Bullseye, Catchphrase, Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win, Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening, Wheel of Fortune, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, You Bet! and The 1% Club, with the latter also getting a spin-off starting from Monday 8th December, titled The 1% Club Rollover.

Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow in The Hunting Wives. Lionsgate

There are also a number of big royal events and programmes on ITV's line-up, including this year's Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, The Royal Variety Performance 2025 and Steve Backshall’s Royal Arctic Challenge.

Meanwhile, Stephen Mulhern and Ant & Dec are teaming up for a brand new travel format, Accidental Tourist, while a documentary titled Torvill & Dean: The Last Dance will follow the ice skating legends on their last ever tour, and another one-off documentary will take viewers Inside M&S at Christmas.

This year's Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball will also be coming to ITV, and Stephen Mulhern returns as host for the annual The Big Soap Quiz - Coronation Street v Emmerdale.

If all that wasn't enough, ITV is also hosting a ton of hit movies over the Christmas season, from festive favourites like Love Actually, The Grinch, Red One and It’s a Wonderful Life, to alternative options such as The Batman, Mamma Mia!, Big, Ghostbusters, How To Train Your Dragon and Top Gun.

We're sure to hear more from the other broadcasters regarding their festive line-ups in the coming days and weeks, although we already know that the BBC will be bringing us an Amandaland Christmas special and The Night Manager season 2, as Channel 4 hosts a Peep Show special of The Great British Bake Off, and a one-off festive comedy called Dear Father Christmas.

Ad

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.