The Masked Singer 2025 contestants: Who are the characters?
Who's behind the mask?!
The Masked Singer is back for another thrilling season of guessing games, as a new cohort of famous faces sing their hearts out, all in disguise.
As ever, the celebrities will dress themselves head-to-toe in elaborate costumes as they perform in front of a studio audience and the judging panel in a bid to truly stump everyone.
This year's celebrities will be following in the footsteps of the likes of Shirley Ballas, Ne-Yo, Jason Manford and current reigning champ Danny Jones.
Love Island host Maya Jama joins the judging panel this season, and she will be playing the ultimate guessing game alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.
But who is behind the mask? Well, that will be for viewers and the panel to figure out. But for now, read on to learn more about the characters in The Masked Singer season 6.
The Masked Singer 2025 contestants: Who are the characters?
- Bush
- Dressed Crab
- Bear
- Kingfisher
- Pegasus
- Pufferfish
- Snail
- Spaghetti Bolognese
- Tattoo
- Teeth
- Toad In The Hole
- Wolf
This article will be updated regularly with the latest clues, guesses and songs as the season continues.
Bush
You won't be-leaf your eyes... it's Bush!
Songs: TBC
Clues: TBC
Guesses: TBC
Dressed Crab
They're absolutely crabulous... it's Dressed Crab!
Songs: TBC
Clues: TBC
Guesses: TBC
Bear
I don't think you're ready for this teddy... Bear!
Songs: TBC
Clues: TBC
Guesses: TBC
Kingfisher
Kingfisher has got us hooked already!
Songs: TBC
Clues: TBC
Guesses: TBC
Pegasus
Saddle up... it's Pegasus!
Songs: TBC
Clues: TBC
Guesses: TBC
Pufferfish
Pufferfish is ready to strut their puff...
Songs: TBC
Clues: TBC
Guesses: TBC
Snail
It's Snail, shell yeah!
Songs: TBC
Clues: TBC
Guesses: TBC
Spaghetti Bolognese
They're worth every Penne... it's Spaghetti Bolognese.
Songs: TBC
Clues: TBC
Guesses: TBC
Tattoo
As Tattoo makes their way to the stage, get ready to put your inking caps on.
Songs: TBC
Clues: TBC
Guesses: TBC
Teeth
It'll be bite on the night... it's Teeth!
Songs: TBC
Clues: TBC
Guesses: TBC
Toad In The Hole
The proof is in the Yorkshire pudding... it's Toad In The Hole!
Songs: TBC
Clues: TBC
Guesses: TBC
Wolf
Howl you doin'?... it's Wolf!
Songs: TBC
Clues: TBC
Guesses: TBC
The Masked Singer returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 4th January 2025 at 7pm.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Entertainment and Factual Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.