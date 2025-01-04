This year's celebrities will be following in the footsteps of the likes of Shirley Ballas, Ne-Yo, Jason Manford and current reigning champ Danny Jones.

Love Island host Maya Jama joins the judging panel this season, and she will be playing the ultimate guessing game alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

But who is behind the mask? Well, that will be for viewers and the panel to figure out. But for now, read on to learn more about the characters in The Masked Singer season 6.

The Masked Singer 2025 contestants: Who are the characters?

This article will be updated regularly with the latest clues, guesses and songs as the season continues.

Bush

Bush. Bandicoot TV

You won't be-leaf your eyes... it's Bush!

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Dressed Crab

Dressed Crab. Bandicoot TV

They're absolutely crabulous... it's Dressed Crab!

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Bear

Bear. Bandicoot TV

I don't think you're ready for this teddy... Bear!

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Kingfisher

Kingfisher. Bandicoot TV

Kingfisher has got us hooked already!

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Pegasus

Pegasus. Bandicoot TV

Saddle up... it's Pegasus!

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Pufferfish

Pufferfish. Bandicoot TV

Pufferfish is ready to strut their puff...

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Snail

Snail. Bandicoot TV

It's Snail, shell yeah!

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese. Bandicoot TV

They're worth every Penne... it's Spaghetti Bolognese.

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Tattoo

Tattoo. Bandicoot TV

As Tattoo makes their way to the stage, get ready to put your inking caps on.

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Teeth

Teeth. Bandicoot TV

It'll be bite on the night... it's Teeth!

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Toad In The Hole

Toad In The Hole. Bandicoot TV

The proof is in the Yorkshire pudding... it's Toad In The Hole!

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Wolf

Wolf. Bandicoot TV

Howl you doin'?... it's Wolf!

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

The Masked Singer returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 4th January 2025 at 7pm.

