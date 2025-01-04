The Masked Singer is back for another thrilling season of guessing games, as a new cohort of famous faces sing their hearts out, all in disguise.

Advertisement

As ever, the celebrities will dress themselves head-to-toe in elaborate costumes as they perform in front of a studio audience and the judging panel in a bid to truly stump everyone.

This year's celebrities will be following in the footsteps of the likes of Shirley Ballas, Ne-Yo, Jason Manford and current reigning champ Danny Jones.

Love Island host Maya Jama joins the judging panel this season, and she will be playing the ultimate guessing game alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

But who is behind the mask? Well, that will be for viewers and the panel to figure out. But for now, read on to learn more about the characters in The Masked Singer season 6.

The Masked Singer 2025 contestants: Who are the characters?

  • Bush
  • Dressed Crab
  • Bear
  • Kingfisher
  • Pegasus
  • Pufferfish
  • Snail
  • Spaghetti Bolognese
  • Tattoo
  • Teeth
  • Toad In The Hole
  • Wolf

This article will be updated regularly with the latest clues, guesses and songs as the season continues.

Bush

A person dressed up as a bush with green hands sticking outwards.
Bush. Bandicoot TV

You won't be-leaf your eyes... it's Bush!

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Dressed Crab

Someone dressed as a crab in a long red ball gown.
Dressed Crab. Bandicoot TV

They're absolutely crabulous... it's Dressed Crab!

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Bear

Someone dressed in a bear costume, dressed in Shakesperian clothing.
Bear. Bandicoot TV

I don't think you're ready for this teddy... Bear!

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Kingfisher

Someone dressed as a Kingfisher, with their hands on their hips.
Kingfisher. Bandicoot TV

Kingfisher has got us hooked already!

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Pegasus

Someone dressed in a Pegasus costume.
Pegasus. Bandicoot TV

Saddle up... it's Pegasus!

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Pufferfish

Someone dressed as a Pufferfish wit one hand stretched outward and another on the back of their head.
Pufferfish. Bandicoot TV

Pufferfish is ready to strut their puff...

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Snail

Someone dressed as a snail in a dress with their arms stretched outwards.
Snail. Bandicoot TV

It's Snail, shell yeah!

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Spaghetti Bolognese

Someone dressed as spaghetti bolognese.
Spaghetti Bolognese. Bandicoot TV

They're worth every Penne... it's Spaghetti Bolognese.

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Tattoo

A person dressed in an animated tattoo costume.
Tattoo. Bandicoot TV

As Tattoo makes their way to the stage, get ready to put your inking caps on.

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Teeth

Someone dressed in a chattering teeth costume.
Teeth. Bandicoot TV

It'll be bite on the night... it's Teeth!

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Toad In The Hole

A person dressed as a large toad in a purple suit inside a Yorkshire pudding.
Toad In The Hole. Bandicoot TV

The proof is in the Yorkshire pudding... it's Toad In The Hole!

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

Wolf

Someone dressed as a wolf, with their hands stretched outwards.
Wolf. Bandicoot TV

Howl you doin'?... it's Wolf!

Songs: TBC

Clues: TBC

Guesses: TBC

The Masked Singer returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 4th January 2025 at 7pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Katelyn MensahEntertainment and Factual Writer

Katelyn Mensah is the Entertainment and Factual Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement