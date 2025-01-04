While ensuring not to give too much away about their identity, Snail took centre stage and sang a rendition of Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter, which was quite the contrast from the hints given in their video trail.

With question marks around Snail's identity at an all time high, scroll along for all the clues and hints dropped about the famous face hidden behind the mask.

Who is Snail on The Masked Singer UK?

Snail on The Masked Singer. Bandicoot TV

Songs

Week 1 - Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

Clues:

They are filmed in the gardens of a stately home.

"Dearest gentle Masked Singer viewers, it is I Snail. I am honoured to make your acquaintance."

"You find me in a trifle of disguise."

"The chance to take part in The Masked Singer was irresistible."

"You might believe that as a snail, I've led a sheltered life, but I'm more worldly than you think."

"Are you wandering what scandalous secrets I may reveal?"

"Snails might not be speedy but that doesn't stop us from making our mark at home."

"I'm ready to make my society debut and hopefully it goes as well as my last."

"Patience is essential when you're a snail and I think you could benefit from that too."

Items shown in the VT includes a Welcome Home tag, an old school uniform, and a Chivalry & Etiquette book.

"I can look rather fancy here standing in lace, but sometimes my mind, I can be up in space." - Riddle

Guesses:

Jenny Bond

Mary Berry

Emma Willis

Emma Bunton

Amber Davies

Who could be behind that mask?

The Masked Singer returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 4th January 2025 at 7pm.

