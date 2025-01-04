Who is Snail on The Masked Singer season 6? Theories, clues and songs
This Snail certainly made their mark.
The ultimate guessing game returned to ITV tonight as The Masked Singer left audiences scratching their heads after each epic performance from this season's disguised celebrities.
Now in its sixth season, the costumes are as wacky as ever. From a Kingfisher to Teeth (yes, Teeth), The Masked Singer has it all and this time, there is a Snail showing they have what it takes to win.
While ensuring not to give too much away about their identity, Snail took centre stage and sang a rendition of Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter, which was quite the contrast from the hints given in their video trail.
With question marks around Snail's identity at an all time high, scroll along for all the clues and hints dropped about the famous face hidden behind the mask.
Who is Snail on The Masked Singer UK?
Songs
Week 1 - Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter
Clues:
- They are filmed in the gardens of a stately home.
- "Dearest gentle Masked Singer viewers, it is I Snail. I am honoured to make your acquaintance."
- "You find me in a trifle of disguise."
- "The chance to take part in The Masked Singer was irresistible."
- "You might believe that as a snail, I've led a sheltered life, but I'm more worldly than you think."
- "Are you wandering what scandalous secrets I may reveal?"
- "Snails might not be speedy but that doesn't stop us from making our mark at home."
- "I'm ready to make my society debut and hopefully it goes as well as my last."
- "Patience is essential when you're a snail and I think you could benefit from that too."
- Items shown in the VT includes a Welcome Home tag, an old school uniform, and a Chivalry & Etiquette book.
- "I can look rather fancy here standing in lace, but sometimes my mind, I can be up in space." - Riddle
Guesses:
- Jenny Bond
- Mary Berry
- Emma Willis
- Emma Bunton
- Amber Davies
Who could be behind that mask?
The Masked Singer returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 4th January 2025 at 7pm.
