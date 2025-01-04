As ever, the panel and viewers at home will embark on the ultimate guessing game before the celebrities are unmasked. Last season saw the likes of Danny Jones, Shirley Ballas and even Dionne Warwick hidden behind wacky costumes and they certainly threw audiences off with their singing skills and clues.

So, who could be behind Kingfisher? Below, we have compiled all their hints and clues as well as the panel's guesses to see if we can work out just who is behind the mask. Read on to find out more!

Who is Kingfisher on The Masked Singer UK?

Kingfisher on The Masked SInger. Bandicoot TV

Songs:

Week 1 - The Rainbow Connection by Jim Henson

Clues:

The character has an East End accent.

The character is filmed on a fishing location.

"The most majestic of all the birds, well, at least I think so."

"Kingfishers can fly all over, enjoying the great outdoors."

"There's nothing better than a nice relaxing day down by the water, don't you agree?"

"Birds Eye view of the world passing by."

"I'm ready to swoop onto The Masked Singer stage, the one show I’ve been waiting for."

"I've earned respect in my chosen career and now it's time for another feather in my fishing cap."

"I'm no warbler but I have been known to showcase my Kingfisher chorus from time to time."

"Maybe I’ll get a taste for it."

"Kingfishers don't fish for kings but I have caught a prince or two in my time."

"The feathers are primed, I've dressed for success, hopefully I'll make it through with flying colours tonight."

In the VT, the items are dog treats, a blue vase, a net, a radio and a tag that reads Harry .

. "Fishing and planting, digging and mowing, to reap the rewards, you better get sowing." - Riddle.

Guesses:

Harry Renknapp

Alan Titchmarsh

Paul Whitehouse

Daniel Radcliffe

Chris Packham

Have you managed to guess who it is?

The Masked Singer returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 4th January 2025 at 7pm.

