This year will see the likes of a Dressed Crab, a Tattoo and even Teeth (yes, Teeth!) all take centre stage as season 6 of The Masked Singer kicks off.

Each weekend, the hidden celebrities will perform to the best of their abilities all while throwing hints and clues about their identity to see if the audience and panel can really guess who they are.

Tonight (4th January) saw Spag Bol perform a rendition of a Geri Halliwell song, and is set to be unmasked on Sunday night! But before they are, read on for all the clues and hints they gave about themselves.

Who is Spag Bol on The Masked Singer UK?

Spag Bol on The Masked Singer. Bandicoot TV

Songs:

Week 1: Look at Me by Geri Halliwell

Clues:

"Ciao bellas, it's everybody's favourite dish, Spag Bol."

"I'll let you into a little secret, in case you didn't already know, I wasn't always known as Spag Bol, it's been shortened."

"I am the real deal and this dish is enjoyed all around the world."

"People ask me what makes Spag Bol so good? Well it's simple! I am made of all the best ingredients."

"I am a great listener, I'm hopelessly devoted to making sure everyone feels heard."

"Though sometimes I can't keep my jazz hands still."

"Singing isn't my usual camp, but as they say, when in Rome as the Romans do but I'll give it my best shot."

"That's just me, I like a bit of variety."

Some of the items in the VT included tennis balls that spelt out 6:00, walking boots and a sparkly nail file .

. For a part of their VT, they were stood in an Italian Deli and were holding a salami .

and were holding a . "Spag Bol is delicious it has to be said, but spilled on the floor, it can stain it quite red." - Riddle

Guesses:

Julie Murray

Annika Rice

Julia Bradbury

Emma Raducanu

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Ruby Wax

The Masked Singer returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 4th January 2025 at 7pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.