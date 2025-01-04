Who is Spag Bol on The Masked Singer 2025? Theories, clues and songs
Spag Bol is set to be unmasked soon!
The Masked Singer has returned to TV screens in truly standout fashion, following on from the shock reveal during the Christmas special, which saw Davina McCall unmasked as one of the characters!
While all members of the panel are firmly in their seats, the possibilities of who could be behind this year's cohort of characters in endless. The last few seasons have seen the likes of Dionne Warwick, Alex Brooker and even Lemar unmasked, and it's to be sure this season will be no different.
This year will see the likes of a Dressed Crab, a Tattoo and even Teeth (yes, Teeth!) all take centre stage as season 6 of The Masked Singer kicks off.
Each weekend, the hidden celebrities will perform to the best of their abilities all while throwing hints and clues about their identity to see if the audience and panel can really guess who they are.
Tonight (4th January) saw Spag Bol perform a rendition of a Geri Halliwell song, and is set to be unmasked on Sunday night! But before they are, read on for all the clues and hints they gave about themselves.
Who is Spag Bol on The Masked Singer UK?
Songs:
Week 1: Look at Me by Geri Halliwell
Clues:
- "Ciao bellas, it's everybody's favourite dish, Spag Bol."
- "I'll let you into a little secret, in case you didn't already know, I wasn't always known as Spag Bol, it's been shortened."
- "I am the real deal and this dish is enjoyed all around the world."
- "People ask me what makes Spag Bol so good? Well it's simple! I am made of all the best ingredients."
- "I am a great listener, I'm hopelessly devoted to making sure everyone feels heard."
- "Though sometimes I can't keep my jazz hands still."
- "Singing isn't my usual camp, but as they say, when in Rome as the Romans do but I'll give it my best shot."
- "That's just me, I like a bit of variety."
- Some of the items in the VT included tennis balls that spelt out 6:00, walking boots and a sparkly nail file.
- For a part of their VT, they were stood in an Italian Deli and were holding a salami.
- "Spag Bol is delicious it has to be said, but spilled on the floor, it can stain it quite red." - Riddle
Guesses:
- Julie Murray
- Annika Rice
- Julia Bradbury
- Emma Raducanu
- Catherine Zeta-Jones
- Ruby Wax
The Masked Singer returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 4th January 2025 at 7pm.
