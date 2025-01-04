This year has quite the eclectic mix of characters, from the likes of Dressed Crab, Snail and, if this headline doesn't give it away, Teeth! That's right, there is a famous face tucked away behind a wind-up teeth costume who is ready to chatter up some hints about their identity.

Teeth gave a thrilling performance tonight and left the panel divided as to who it could be. This weekend, the panel was joined by Sir Mo Farah, who gave his opinions on each performance.

So, who on earth could Teeth be? Well, we have compiled each clue and hint that was offered in tonight's episode, along with the guesses made by the panel and the riddle given by Teeth themselves. Without further ado, scroll down and see if you can guess who is behind the mask!

Who is Teeth on The Masked Singer UK?

Teeth on The Masked Singer. Bandicoot TV

Songs:

Week 1: (Is This the Way to) Amarillo by Tony Christie

Clues:

"Wind me up and watch me go."

"I just can't stop! You can probably tell I'm a bit of a big mouth."

"Lads, lads, lads."

"Trying not to put my big foot in it."

"But have I bitten off more than I can chew."

"I think I know just how to tackle The Masked Singer."

"I'm ready to dive teeth first into the competition."

"I'll freestyle it, brace yourself."

"I've got to be cool, calm and collected."

"I'm ready to use every trick in the book to make sure I don't give the game away too quick."

"This time I'm going for gold."

"Have you seen how good does gold look on teeth?"

One of the items shown in the VT included binoculars .

. "I've been schooled in variety, I have lots in the mix, the way I perform knocks the audience for six." - Riddle

Guesses:

Rob Beckett

Rylan

Alan Carr

Alex Scott

Nicola Adams

Alan Shearer

Who do you think could be behind the mask?

The Masked Singer returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 4th January 2025 at 7pm.

