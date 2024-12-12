The Masked Singer start date confirmed for 2025 season
The fun-loving guessing game is back!
The Masked Singer is making a return to ITV in the new year, with a new cohort of hidden celebrities all trying their luck at following in the footsteps of reigning champ Danny Jones.
As in its previous seasons, the celebrity panel comprised of Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and newcomer Maya Jama will have to tap into their inner sleuth to guess which famous faces are hiding behind a series of eclectic costumes as they sing their hearts out and reveal cryptic clues about their identity.
The sixth season of the entertainment series will be returning to ITV on Saturday 4th January 2025 at 9pm.
It was announced back in September that Love Island host Jama would be replacing Rita Ora on the line-up, with Joel Dommett returning to host the series once more.
"I'm such a Masked Singer fan, so joining the panel alongside Davina, Jonathan and Mo – and of course, working with Joel – is going to be so much fun," Jama said.
"I can't wait to figure out who's underneath all those incredible costumes, vibe to their performances, and get front-row seats to the unmaskings. I've watched the show for a long time, so I'm definitely bringing my A-game to the panel!"
Beyond Danny Jones (Piranha) taking home the trophy in season 5, the runners-up were The Last Leg co-host Alex Brooker (as Bigfoot) and singer Lemar (as Cricket).
Previous winners of the ITV series include Busted's Charlie Simpson, Torn singer Natalie Imbruglia, Grammy-Award winning artist Joss Stone and Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts.
The Masked Singer returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 4th January 2025 at 9pm.
