Since its inception in 2022, The 1% Club has become a global hit and is the biggest original quiz show in more than a decade, according to ITV. It regularly exceeds six million viewers an episode and has been streamed over 40 million times and reached 43 million viewers.

Viewers will be treated to much more this autumn, as the series will also feature a brand new special week-long rollover event.

The 1% Club Rollover will share the same game mechanics as The 1% Club, but this time it's bigger than ever. The 1% Club Rollover will save the prize pot that’s not won on one show, to rollover to the next day's show. If all the pots rollover, there could be up to £500,000 up for grabs.

Lee Mack for The 1% Club. Magnum Media/ITV

Sue Murphy Head of Factual Entertainment ITV said: "The 1% Club Rollover as event TV is a perfect fit. The series continues to go from strength to strength and has become a must watch in homes across the country on Saturday nights.

"This special Rollover week will really be a primetime event that will have the nation hooked. Five nights of The 1% Club and Lee Mack… What's not to like?"

That isn't the only special to come, with Lee Mack previously confirming to RadioTimes.com that there will be a kids edition this year, as they tend to "do a bit better" according to the presenter.

He said: "I don't know why that is. But with my kids, by the time they were 10, I stopped helping them with maths because they're so far ahead. So yeah, that'll be good with the kids one."

Mack added that it'd be "interesting" to do a kids versus adults episode, but there could be some constraints to that if the young person were to lose.

"But if it's a 28-year-old bricklayer against an 11-year-old girl with plaits, and the 11-year-old loses, it's terrible television," he joked.

He continued: "I mean, don't get me wrong, we talked about what would you want to see. I don't want to see it [but] I'd find that hilarious. Well, that's not what the public want to see. So I'm completely contradicting myself."

The 1% Club returns on Saturday 11th October at 8:55pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Previous seasons are available to watch on ITVX.

Add The 1% Club to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.