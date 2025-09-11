But the special episodes don't stop there, with Lee Mack confirming to RadioTimes.com there will be a kids edition this year, as they tend to "do a bit better" according to the presenter.

He said: "I don't know why that is. But with my kids, by the time they were 10, I stopped helping them with maths because they're so far ahead. So yeah, that'll be good with the kids one."

The presenter added that it'd be "interesting" to do a kids versus adults episode, but there could be some constraints to that if the young person were to lose.

"But if it's a 28-year-old bricklayer against an 11-year-old girl with plaits, and the 11-year-old loses, it's terrible television," he joked.

He added: 'I mean, don't get me wrong, we talked about what would you want to see. I don't want to see it [but] I'd find that hilarious. Well, that's not what the public want to see. So I'm completely contradicting myself."

The kids special isn't all The 1% Club has up its sleeves either, with the series set to return later this year with a stripped week-long event.

Earlier this year, ITV confirmed the special rollover event would turn the Saturday night version of The 1% Club into a supersized five-day stripped, primetime event.

While it keeps the same game mechanics as the usual series, the rollover enables the prize pot that isn't won on the show to rollover to the next day's show, with a potential £500,000 to be won.

Sue Murphy Head of Factual Entertainment ITV said: "The 1% Club Rollover as event TV is a perfect fit. The series continues to go from strength to strength and has become a must watch in homes across the country on Saturday nights.

"This special Rollover week will really be a primetime event that will have the nation hooked. Five nights of The 1% Club and Lee Mack… What’s not to like?"

The 1% Club is available to watch on ITVX.

