However, before we get to that, fans may want to revisit the three animated films in the franchise which have already been released – plus the many spin-off shows.

So how can fans watch the films in the UK? And what's the correct order in which they should be watched? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the How to Train Your Dragon films.

How to watch the How to Train Your Dragon films in order

Hiccup and Toothless in How to Train Your Dragon SEAC

The order in which you should watch the How to Train Your Dragon animated films is pretty simple – the order is as follows:

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)

As for where you want to slot the new live action film in, that really is up to you. As it re-tells the story of the first film, it exists in a separate continuity, so can either be watched alongside the first film or after you've caught up on the original trilogy.

Where can viewers in the UK watch the How to Train Your Dragon films?

The first How To Train Your Dragon film from 2010 is currently available to watch on Sky Cinema and NOW for subscribers to those services.

Meanwhile, it is also available to watch for free on ITVX at the moment.

The second and third films are slightly trickier to track down. Currently the only way to watch How to Train Your Dragon 2 and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is to either rent or own them, whether in DVD or Blu-Ray form, or as a download.

Platforms on which you can rent/buy the films currently include Amazon Video, Apple TV and Sky Store.

How to watch the How to Train Your Dragon spin-off shows

As well as the films, the How to Train Your Dragon franchise also includes three spin-off series – DreamWorks Dragons, DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders and DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms.

If you're looking to watch these shows, you will be need to do a bit of chopping and changing between platforms.

When it comes to the first series, Dragons, seasons 1 and 2 are available on BBC iPlayer, while seasons 3-8, subtitled Race to the Edge, are available to stream on Netflix.

For Dragons: Rescue Riders, the first two seasons and a number of specials are also streaming on Netflix, while the remaining seasons, subtitled Heroes of the Sky, are available to buy on Apple TV.

Meanwhile, the first two seasons of the third show, Dragons: The Nine Realms are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer, while you can buy all of the seasons, including the remaining six, on Apple TV.

How to Train Your Dragon is now showing in UK cinemas.

