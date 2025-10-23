Viewers in the UK have been waiting patiently for news of when they will finally be able to watch hit US series The Hunting Wives – and finally, that news has arrived.

Ad

It has been confirmed that the full first season of eight episodes will arrive on ITVX during this year's festive period, specifically on Saturday 27th December 2025.

In the US, the series premiered on Netflix on 21st July, meaning it is heading to this side of the pond a full five months after that.

The series, which has already been renewed for a second season, stars Brittany Snow, Malin Åkerman, Evan Jonigkeit, Katie Lowes, George Ferrier, Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman and Chrissy Metz.

Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow in The Hunting Wives. Lionsgate

The official synopsis for the series says: "Sophie O’Neil (Snow) had an idyllic life in Boston, Massachusetts with her son and loving husband, Graham (Jonigkeit), until a traumatic event shook their family’s foundation. Certain a fresh start to be the cure; her husband uproots them from the East Coast to East Texas.

"There, Sophie grapples with her spiralling anxiety and jarring new surroundings. Then she encounters the enigmatic Margo Banks (Åkerman), who is married to the gregarious Jed Banks (Mulroney), Graham’s boss.

"Sophie soon finds herself enmeshed with Margo and thrust into the extravagant lives of her exclusive inner circle of privileged, affluent girlfriends, known as the Hunting Wives. Both tantalising forces unlock Sophie’s deepest desires and forgotten needs.

"But when a local young woman is murdered, sending shock waves throughout their small community, Sophie, Margo, and the Hunting Wives find themselves entangled in the mystery. As they try to protect their own, the group starts to question what they think they see, and nothing prepares Sophie for what is about to happen next."

The series has been based on the novel of the same name by May Cobb, and created and written for the screen by Hightown creator Rebecca Cutter.

The Hunting Wives will be available to stream on ITVX from Saturday 27th December 2025.

Add The Hunting Wives to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.