Having already been renewed for season 2, The Hunting Wives has clearly gone down a storm with viewers but until now, eager UK TV fans haven't had a way of watching the drama for themselves. That is, until now!

A UK release date for the scandal-filled show has now been set, with the series airing across the festive period.

The drama, which is led by Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman, is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by May Cobb.

Focusing on Snow's Sophie O’Neill, who makes the move from the East Coast to a small Texan town where everybody knows each other, the series has already been quite the success for the streamer, which acquired it from Lionsgate Television.

The series follows Sophie as she gets wrapped up in the social circle of Margo Banks, affectionately known as The Hunting Wives, but what starts out as a well-meaning friendship group soon turns to a life of secrets, lies and plenty more.

Now, there's finally been some good news about The Hunting Wives and its airing on this side of the pond. Read on for everything you need to know.

Can you watch The Hunting Wives in the UK?

The cast of The Hunting Wives. Lionsgate

UK fans will soon be able to watch The Hunting Wives, it's been confirmed! The first season of eight episodes will arrive on ITVX during this year's festive period, specifically on Saturday 27th December 2025.

The Hunting Wives initially premiered on Netflix in the US on 21st July, having previously been greenlit by Starz when it was part of Lionsgate.

Of course, both companies have now separated, with Lionsgate Television having negotiated the acquisition of The Hunting Wives in the process. This is said to be on account of Lionsgate envisioning a multi-season run for The Hunting Wives rather than Starz's vision for it as a limited series.

According to Deadline, "Lionsgate has sold the series in 10 additional territories, including the UK, Germany, France, Italy and India, where it will launch soon."

Sources revealed to Deadline that Netflix is not the buyer in any of these additional territories, underlining the fact that The Hunting Wives will be coming to the UK but on another streaming platform or channel. Thankfully, it has now found a home on ITVX here in the UK.

What is The Hunting Wives about?

The eight-part series centres on Brittany Snow's Sophie, who makes the move from the East Coast to a small town in Texas with her husband and son. Her husband Graham manages to bag a job with one of the town's leading oil businessmen Jed Banks, with the couple keen to impress Graham's new employer and their rich friends.

Thankfully, Sophie hits it off with Jed's wife Margo, who is the woman that everyone knows in town and leader of titular friendship group, The Hunting Wives. Spending their time together to party, shoot guns and hunt, Sophie soon finds herself swept under the current of the group as it becomes clear what lengths Margo really goes to in her downtime.

But when the body of a teenage girl winds up in the woods, Sophie is soon put in the line of suspicion – but did she do it?

Who stars in The Hunting Wives?

The cast of The Hunting Wives features quite a few well-known faces including Pitch Perfect's Brittany Snow, Malin Åkerman (Rampage), Dermot Mulroney (Chicago Fire), Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) and plenty more.

The full cast list for The Hunting Wives is as follows.

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil

Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks

Chrissy Metz as Starr

George Ferrier as Brad

Jaime Ray Newman as Callie

Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O’Neil

Katie Lowes as Jill

Madison Wolfe as Abby

Lauren Bowles as Actress

Jamie Gray Hyder as Actress

Jobie James as Upscale Party Guest (uncredited)

Alexandria DeBerry as Taylor

Jessica Belkin as Young Margo

Chosen Jacobs as Jamie

Jason Davis as Reverend Clint

Sutton Johnston as Oak

Michael Aaron Milligan as Kyle

Hunter Emery as Flynn

Aaron Goldenberg as Marcello

Art Newkirk as Detective Stansfield

David Jensen as Doc Blevins

Bryant Carroll as Dale

Jackie Dallas as Jia-Yi

Paul Teal as Pastor Pete

Erin Ownbey as Allison

Is there a trailer for The Hunting Wives?

There is! You can watch it below.

The Hunting Wives will be coming to ITVX on Saturday 27th December 2025.

