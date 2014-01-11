Snow will play "Sarah McIntyre, an earnest and book-smart chemistry teacher" opposite Jack Whitehall.

Whitehall, who created the original series alongside his school friend Freddie Syborn, will reprise the role of Alfie Wickers from the UK version of the sitcom. Alfie will be a fish out of water in the test-obsessed San Diego public school system.

Snow, who has also starred in Hairspray, John Tucker Must Die and Prom Night, will also star alongside Rosie Perez, who has been cast as the school's vice principle.

Bad Education, starring Mathew Horne, Sarah Solemani and Michelle Gomez, has run for two series on BBC3.

