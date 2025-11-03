With Halloween now in the rear view mirror, the countdown to Christmas is on – and we're already seeing the first batch of festive adverts appearing on TV.

Asda's 2025 offering launched over the weekend and sees one of the most iconic Christmas characters of all time make a return to the screen: The Grinch.

In the advert, the Yuletide-hating character is seen accompanied by two children for a Christmas shopping trip, but true to form, he doesn't appear to be enjoying the experience – singing a humorous song to the tone of festive staple Let it Snow.

"Oh the prices this year are frightful, spenny gifts I've seen a sight full," he sings. "We're getting quite low on dough, it's a no, it's a no, it's a no."

However, he soon sees a bright and shiny Asda sign in the distance, which makes him think twice about his previous negativity – especially impressed by the fact that it matches his green colour.

Pushing a shopping trolley through the aisles, he then sings: "Oh the worries show signs of stopping. Wait – am I enjoying shopping? With prices rolled back down low, here we go, here we go, here we go."

With his trolley full of festive foods and Christmas crackers – and his mood now bordering on euphoric – The Grinch continues: "When we get it all home tonight, oh it's all going to go down a treat. And to you lot who called me tight, look what we've brought you to eat!"

One final verse sees him hosting a party in his house, complete with gift-giving, a roast turkey and all sorts of other festive fun – you can watch the spot in full below:

The advert coincides with the 25th anniversary of the live-action film adaptation of Dr Seuss's iconic kids book, which famously saw Jim Carrey take on the title character.

It was first shown on the supermarket's social channels on Saturday 1st November, before a shorter 60 second version aired on TV for the first time on ITV 1 at 8.30pm during an ad break for the 1% Club.

And we can probably expect to see it on screen an awful lot more in the next couple of months!

"We’re so excited to launch this year’s Christmas campaign," Asda's Chief Customer Officer Rachel Eyre said in a statement. "We all love Christmas, but we also know it can come with financial pressures. That’s why this year, we’re focused on helping everyone enjoy the festive season we all deserve, filled with joy, celebration, and the reassurance of Asda Price.

"If we can win over the Grinch, the biggest cynic of all, then we know that with our unmatchable mix - amazing products at unbeatable value - we can all have a truly fabulous Christmas together at Asda."

