ITV have unveiled the start date for The 1% Club’s new “event TV” spin-off series – and there isn’t too long to wait.

The 1% Club Rollover, which will turn the Saturday night version of The 1% Club into a supersized five-day primetime event, will air from Monday 8th to Friday 12th December at 9pm on ITV1.

Hosted by comedian Lee Mack, the new spin-off series will have the same game format as the usual series. But if the prize isn’t won, it will rollover to the next day’s show, meaning there could be a potential £500,000 to be won on the final night.

In another twist, if anyone gets as far as the elusive 1% question, they’ll automatically come back to compete again in the next day’s show, meaning they could potentially win the Prize Pot again and double (or even treble or quadruple) their winnings.

Sue Murphy, Head of Factual Entertainment at ITV, said: “The 1% Club Rollover as event TV is a perfect fit. The series continues to go from strength to strength and has become a must watch in homes across the country on Saturday nights.

“This special Rollover week will really be a primetime event that will have the nation hooked. Five nights of The 1% Club and Lee Mack… What’s not to like?”

Lee Mack for The 1% Club. Magnum Media/ITV

The 1% Club Rollover isn’t the only special on the horizon, with Lee Mack previously confirming to RadioTimes.com that there will be a kids special this year, as they tend to "do a bit better".

He explained: "I don't know why that is. But with my kids, by the time they were 10, I stopped helping them with maths because they're so far ahead. So yeah, that'll be good with the kids one."

The presenter added that it'd be "interesting" to do a kids versus adults episode, but noted that could be a tricky format to navigate.

"But if it's a 28-year-old bricklayer against an 11-year-old girl with plaits, and the 11-year-old loses, it's terrible television," he joked.

He added: 'I mean, don't get me wrong, we talked about what would you want to see. I don't want to see it [but] I'd find that hilarious. Well, that's not what the public want to see. So I'm completely contradicting myself."

The 1% Club hosted by Mack has been a huge hit with fans since it first aired in 2022.

The show features 100 contestants attempting to answer logic-based questions that increase in difficulty and culminates in a final question that only 1% of the public should be able to get right.

