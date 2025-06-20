The series has seen great success, with it scooping the award for Best Quiz Game Show at the 2023 National Television Awards and reaching audiences far and wide, with season 2 reaching an average 5.4 million.

Since its inception, there have been multiple Christmas specials along with a recent Soccer Aid special with celebrity guests.

But could you see yourself getting to the one per cent question? If so, scroll on to find out how you can apply.

How to apply for The 1% Club

Lee Mack. Magnum TV

Applications are open for the fifth season of The 1% Club on ITV, and the casting team are looking for people of all abilities to be part of the 100 players featured in each episode.

The closing date for applications is Friday 26th September 2025, subject to the producer's discretion, so there is a while to go yet.

The application form reads: "This show is all about how people’s brains work rather than what you learnt at school. Because of this, people of any age or background should have an equal chance of making it into The 1% Club."

To be eligible for the series, contestants must be 18 years old or over and free to film at a studio in Manchester for one day between Friday 20th June and Monday 7th July 2025 or Wednesday 8th October 2025 and Thursday 29th October 2025.

It's also made clear that those applying cannot have appeared or have taken part in the series before and mustn't work or have worked for Magnum Media or ITV or know anyone who does.

And you must be a legal resident in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man and also be currently living in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

Think you have what it takes? Apply on the Magnum Media website.

The 1% Club is available to watch on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.