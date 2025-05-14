Gone from this season's cast is season 1 guest star Richard Armitage, who played the role of Dr Matthew Nolan in the first series, with Martin Compston of Line of Duty, and more recently The Rig, joining the cast.

Red Eye season 2 will follow DS Hana Li and Compston's guest character, who are forced to "set aside past differences to solve a new high-stakes conspiracy".

Martin Compston joins Red Eye season 2 alongside Jing Lusi's DS Hana Li. ITV

Also returning to the show are Lesley Sharp as MI5 head Madeline Delaney, Jemma Moore as journalist Jess Li, and a host of other cast members including Jonathan Aris (His Dark Materials, The End of the F***ing World) and Robert Guilbert (Killing Eve, Bergerac).

On the new series, star Jing Lusi said: "I'm incredibly excited to return to the world of Red Eye, and thrilled to be sharing this rollercoaster with the brilliant Martin Compston."

Equally enthusiastic, Compston added: "I'm delighted to be joining the Red Eye team. Hoping to build on the massive success of the first series and give viewers another thrilling ride."

As well as Compston, some of the new cast joining the show for season 2 include Nicholas Rowe of The Crown and Trevor White of Industry, among others.

Season 2 will consist of six new episodes written by Peter A Dowling, with Jingan Young returning to write one.

The first three episodes are set to be directed by the returning Kieron Hawkes, while the latter half is under the care of Camilla Strøm Henriksen.

Red Eye season 1 is available to watch on ITVX.

