Ant & Dec have been presenting primetime television for over three decades, and they are showing no signs of slowing down.

Despite resting Saturday Night Takeaway, the pair have been busy with the likes of Limitless Win, Britain's Got Talent and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, the latter of which is returning to ITV screens soon – and there's more on the way.

Over the weekend, the presenting duo took home the Variety Silver Heart Award 2025 for Outstanding Contribution to Television at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards, and noted that if it was a cheeky nod telling them to retire, people would be disappointed.

In their acceptance speech, the pair said: "If giving us an Outstanding Contribution to Television award is a subtle way to tell us that you've had enough and we need to retire, I'm afraid to disappoint you. We've just finished auditions of series 19 for Britain's Got Talent.

"We're about to head to Australia for the next season of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!"

Ant & Dec are returning to I'm a Celebrity soon. ITV

The presenters added that they have "a couple of new projects and exciting projects" that will be announced and begin in the new year, adding: "We're just getting started!"

The duo continued: "But honestly, if you told the two young lads on the set of Byker Grove back in the 1990s, they would be here tonight collecting such a prestigious award in front of so many esteemed guests, [they] would never have believed you. We find it hard to believe now."

Ant & Dec's 23-year winning streak at the National Television Awards famously ended this year, with Gary Lineker scooping the award in the Presenter category – voted entirely by the public.

Accepting the award, Lineker said: "Blimey, I’ve won the Ant & Dec trophy!"

He then joked that when he first started out on Match of the Day he thought that these "two young Geordies who were just making a name for themselves" would win the NTA Presenter Award "until Newcastle have won a trophy" – which they did last season.

