As the nights get colder and skies gets darker, there is a wealth of television coming to the nation's screens, with I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! fast approaching.

Ad

That's right, very soon audiences will be transported to Australia as Ant & Dec put a new group of celebrities through their paces in a series of gruelling challenges and trials.

And I'm a Celebrity has had a glow-up! Now in its 25th outing on ITV, the series has a revamped logo, branding and titles, which fans can see more of later this year.

So, when is I'm a Celebrity back on ITV? Read on for everything you need to know.

Not yet. ITV has teased that I'm a Celebrity will return later this year but is yet to confirm the exact date.

Last year, the series premiered in November, so we could expect a similar release pattern. We'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest.

Is there a trailer for I'm a Celebrity 2025?

I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant & Dec. ITV

No. ITV is yet to release a trailer for I'm a Celebrity 2025 but we can expect a teaser in the run-up to the series.

I'm a Celebrity 2025 hosts

Ant & Dec will return as hosts once more, providing hilarious commentary for audiences as they guide the celebrities through Bushtucker Trials.

The multi-award-winning duo have hosted every season of I’m a Celebrity together except one, when Ant stepped away in 2018 for personal reasons, and Holly Willoughby joined Dec as co-host. Ant returned in 2019, and he and Dec have been the show's hosts ever since.

Will I'm a Celebrity... Unpacked return?

I'm a Celebrity... Unpacked was introduced last year, acting as a companion series for the main show.

It was hosted by former contestants Joel Dommett and Sam Thompson, and Capital DJ Kemi Rodgers.

It hasn't been confirmed if the companion series will make a return, but we'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV later this year.

Add I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.