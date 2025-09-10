As in all of the competitive categories at the NTAs, the winner of the Presenter category was decided entirely by public vote. In winning, Lineker not only beat Ant and Dec, but also other shortlisted contenders Alison Hammond, Claudia Winkleman and Stacey Solomon.

Accepting the award, Lineker said: “Blimey - I’ve won the Ant and Dec trophy!”

He then made a joke, saying that when he first started out on Match of the Day he thought that these “two young Geordies who were just making a name for themselves” would win the NTA Presenter Award “until Newcastle have won a trophy”.

Lineker went on to thanks those who worked on Match of the Day behind the camera, calling it “the most iconic television show”.

Gary Lineker at the Premier League Hall of Fame 2024 Inductions event Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Premier League

He then argued that his win “demonstrates that perhaps it’s ok, sometimes, for us to use our platform to speak up on behalf of those who have no voice".

"So thank you, it means the world," he said.

This comes after Lineker left his long-time role hosting Match of the Day for 26 years, and subsequently left the BBC entirely.

Gary Lineker took home the prize for Best Presenter. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for NTA's

He was due to front the BBC's coverage of the 2026 World Cup but left with immediate effect following the final Match of the Day episode of the 2025/26 season amid off-screen controversy around his social media activity.

In a statement at the time of his exit, Lineker said: “Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember – both on the pitch and in the studio.

"I care deeply about the game, and about the work I’ve done with the BBC over many years. As I’ve said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic – it goes against everything I stand for.

"However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action."

In an additional statement, Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, said: "Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made. Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season.

"Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades. His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond. We want to thank him for the contribution he has made."

Lineker continues to feature alongside Alan Shearer and Micah Richards on podcast The Rest Is Football, which is produced by his company, Goalhanger.

He has also been confirmed as the host of the upcoming ITV game show The Box, which features ten celebrity contestants being transported in yellow boxes to an undisclosed location, where they will have to quickly grasp the rules and techniques of a host of unfamiliar games.

Lineker previously revealed that he had to improvise during his final episode of Match of the Day after losing his written copy.

"It’s written by the subs, it needs to be accurate, obviously, for all the things, you can’t make any mistakes," he said. "For the first time in 26 years, I couldn’t find it, and it wasn’t there, so I just [improvised], which was a bit different."

The National Television Awards 2025 will be broadcast live on ITV on Wednesday 10th September from 8pm.

