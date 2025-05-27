Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast with co-hosts Alan Shearer and Micah Richards – who also presented his final MOTD show with him – Lineker revealed that he actually had to do a spot of improvisation on his final show.

He explained: "For the first time ever, because of everything that was going on, I completely lost what we call the copy, which is basically the written form of what I read out over the tables.

"It’s written by the subs, it needs to be accurate, obviously, for all the things, you can’t make any mistakes.

"For the first time in 26 years, I couldn’t find it, and it wasn’t there, so I just [improvised], which was a bit different."

Gary Lineker. Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Of course, it was an emotional farewell for Lineker, who has been at the helm of the show since 1999.

As well as some fitting final words, Lineker was also surprised with a montage of messages from some of his closest pals in the industry, including his podcast co-hosts, Ian Wright, Virgil van Dijk, and his sons.

Speaking about that moment of MOTD, Lineker shared: "[I was] struggling to keep myself [together], especially when I saw my boys, you know what it’s like when it’s family and stuff, and thankfully that wasn’t the last clip, because I’d gone at that point.

"I needed time to get myself together to try and get through the end of the show."

The news of Lineker's departure was announced just the other week after the pundit shared a social media post that has since been deemed antisemitic by various groups.

In a statement, Lineker said: "Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember – both on the pitch and in the studio.

"I care deeply about the game, and about the work I’ve done with the BBC over many years. As I’ve said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic – it goes against everything I stand for.

"However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action."

Read more:

In a statement at the time, Tim Davie, BBC director-general, said: "Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made. Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season.

"Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades. His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond. We want to thank him for the contribution he has made."

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.