Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon have found themselves in the Strictly Come Dancing dance-off twice in the past two weeks, but they aren't letting the moment dim their time on the programme.

Last weekend, Balvinder and Julian were in the dance-off alongside Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova. Judges Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke voted to save Chris, but Motsi Mabuse voted to save Balvinder.

The deciding vote then went to Craig Revel Horwood, who ultimately decided to save Balvinder and Julian.

Sharing how they move forward after the weekend's results, Julian told RadioTimes.com and other press: "We just have a little bit of a debrief. But we create a safe space and we just say whatever we feel needs to be said."

Balvinder added: "Absolutely that. Let's just get it all out, come in and have a real honest conversation with your dance partner and just get everything off your chest and then go, right, that's it. We'll put that to one side and now we jump and dance."

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon. BBC/Guy Levy

The EastEnders actor opened up about getting emotional following Saturday night's show, writing on Instagram: "What a tough week - never knew my heart could beat that fast!"

She continued: "@julian_caillon and I had had a rough week - being bottom two the week before, we knew we had to dig deep - go somewhere that was uncomfortable for me - after a breakdown mid week - I had to tell myself that I was good enough to dance again and bring the essence of the Paso."

Despite the dance-off, the couple are full steam ahead for this weekend as they, along with the rest of the Strictly 2025 cast, take on Icons Week.

"We're stoked to still be in the competition and we're just gonna really enjoy the week and just have a lot of fun," Julian told RadioTimes.com.

"That's our routine, it's lots of fun, it's a big party and we're looking forward to it!"

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 25th October at 6:20pm.

