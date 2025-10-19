*WARNING: CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR THE STRICTLY COME DANCING WEEK 4 RESULTS SHOW*

The third contestant to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing 2025 has been revealed following another dramatic live show on Saturday (19th October).

After performing a “perfect” rumba with her professional partner Johannes Radebe that led to an outpouring of emotion from Shirley Ballas, Alex Kingston topped the leaderboard for Week 4 with an impressive score of 36.

Following closely behind were Lewis Cope and Katya Jones, who earned a total of 34, and Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, who achieved a score of 33.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the leaderboard were La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec, whose cha cha to Hit Me With Your Best Shot by Pat Benatar was poorly received by the judges and scored a measly total of 14 points (including a 2 from Ballas).

Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova, and Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell, were also towards the bottom end of the leaderboard, with 24 and 26 points each.

But their fates weren’t solely in the judges hands during Sunday's results show, as the vote was opened to the public, and the two couples with the lowest combined scores had to face each other in the dreaded dance-off.

The two couples in question were Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova, and Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon.

After a hard-fought battle, Ballas and Anton Du Beke voted to save Chris, but Motsi Mabuse voted to save Balvinder.

Balvinder Sopal & Julian Caillon, Chris Robshaw & Nadiya Bychkova waiting to hear their fate. BBC/Guy Levy

The deciding vote then went to Craig Revel Horwood, who ultimately voted to save Balvinder, meaning it was Chris who left the show.

After hearing the decision, Chris told Tess that he enjoyed his time on Strictly: "I’ve loved it," he said. "I’ve had an amazing partner."

Chris continued: "For me, coming onto this journey, I had no confidence. To be told I had world class qualities on the dancefloor today, even though we have to go home, that’s amazing to hear so thank you very much. It’s given me such confidence."

Offering a message to his pro, Chris added, "To my partner, Nadiya, I’m sorry. But it’s been an amazing journey, she’s been a brilliant teacher, I’ve developed so much, and it’s been a great ride - so thank you."

Nadiya was also given time to speak, adding: "Chris, I have had a few wonderful weeks with you and I saw all the qualities that made you the captain of your country.

"To watch you [go] from a non-dancer and non-performer [to then] blossom, improve and develop. On Friday night when we were here rehearsing you told me that you couldn’t wait to perform on Saturday and that’s the best confirmation that you have got that feeling and that love for dance - and that means the world.

"Sometimes on this show you win by getting a glitterball, but I feel this year I won just getting you as my partner. So, thank you so much."

The remaining twelve couples will return to the dancefloor next week.

Strictly Come Dancing is available to watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

