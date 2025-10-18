Strictly Come Dancing fans have expressed their delight after host Claudia Winkleman recreated the viral Coldplay kiss cam meme in tonight's episode (Saturday 18th October),

Week 4 saw George and Alexis dance a Tango to the British band’s classic song, Viva La Vida.

But before their VT, Strictly found time to recreate a recent moment from a Coldplay concert in Boston that went viral after two people apparently having an affair were caught on a kiss cam and ducked out of the frame.

Host Tess Daly said as she introduced George and Alexis: “And in honour of Coldplay, i thought we should get out our very own audience cam and see what’s happening in the studio tonight.”

The camera then panned to Claudia embracing Dave Arch, only for the pair to crouch down in mock horror as they realised they were in the limelight.

Fans were quick to flock to social media to express their delight at the joke, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter): “Laughing at Claudia and Dave Arch pretending to be the couple at the Coldplay concert #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing."

Another fan said: "Not Strictly recreating the Coldplay kiss cam moment! I need four to six business days to recover from this #Strictly."

A third fan wrote: "Claudia and Dave Arch recreating the Coldplay kiss cam scandal moment!!! Brilliant stuff by Strictly"

Elsewhere tonight on the show, fans accused the judges of "undermarking" contestant Karen Carney after she danced the quickstep to Marvellous by Beverley Knight alongside her partner Carlos Gu.

The performance received a great deal of praise from the judges, which left some viewers surprised that the former footballer only scored 6, 7, 7 and 7 from the judges - a total of 27 overall.

