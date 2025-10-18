Strictly Come Dancing fans have accused the judges of “undermarking” Karen Carney on tonight’s (Saturday 18th October) episode of the show.

The former footballer opened Week 4 alongside her partner Carlos Gu, with the pair dancing the quickstep to Marvellous by Beverley Knight.

Despite a slight stumble as Karen got up from a lift, the performance received glowing praise from the Strictly judges, which left some fans surprised that it only scored 6, 7, 7 and 7 from the judges - a total of 27 overall.

Motsi Mabuse said in her feedback: “Karen, you were elegant, on rhythm, you were fast. I loved the attack. You look settled now, you have everything really shiny and bright. There was a slip on the dress, I forgive that.”

Shirley Ballas was full of praise well, saying: “This is an improvement from when you did your tango. The tailsuit, the dress, the grooming, it just looks fabulous. Anything with energy, you are outstanding with. Did you have a little slip at the end? Yes. Did you recuperate? Yes.”

Anton Du Beke added: “Really professional, really focussed. A little bit of gapping... but the opening was clean, this energy is great, much clearer in the footwork. Well done.”

Finally, Craig Revel Horwood added: “Slipping happens to the best of us, darling. Recovery is important. Your topline needs to be a little quieter and your feet are slightly sickled but you know what, the Charlestons you do are incredible. I cannot wait to see you do a Charleston.”

After the scores were revealed, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration, with one fan writing: "Kaz undermarked once again."

A second fan added: "Kaz and Carlos should’ve scored 8s for that quickstep #strictly."

