Prior to revealing their scores, each of the judges provided criticisms and advice for the former rugby union player, and for one judge there wasn't much good to say for the pair.

As Tess Daly turned to Craig Revel Horwood, he said: "It is but sadly it lacked any fluidity. It lacked the bounce needed, it lacked the hip action, it was actually quite disconnected unfortunately. Also, your arms need sorting out as well as your hands. I thought the whole thing was very heavy and very stiff."

His response was met with plenty of boos, as Nadiya assured Chris he was "great" before they headed up to the Clauditorium.

Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova. BBC

After their dance, Chris admitted: "I was nervous. To go out their first, to dance and everything like that, but it was an amazing experience. Bit of work to do maybe."

As the scores came in, the celebrities and dancers yet to perform were in uproar as they scored 14 points, and Claudia cautioned jokily: "Good luck in the bar later, Craig."

The public have been split in their opinion of the dance, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts on the dance and scores.

"Oh dear Chris, he tried, but I agree with Craig," one user wrote while another penned: "Wow [I] think Chris Samba definitely needs some improvement but not as bad as some others week one performances probably be way better then couple other of the other guys tonight."

Tough criticisms are to be expected so early on in the competition, and with no public vote in the first week of the series, Chris and Nadiya have plenty of time to further impress the judges.

