Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirely Ballas was left emotional following Alex Kington’s rumba during tonight’s episode (Saturday 18th October) of the show.

Alongside her professional partner Johannes Radebe, the Doctor Who star took to the dance floor to perform a moving rumba to Fast Car by Tracy Chapman.

The routine was showered with praise by the Strictly judges, with Ballas rising from her chair to hug Kingston.

She said: “I’m going to get emotional. In all my time on Strictly, I have never seen a pair of legs work like that. Every close in place. Every forward walk turning."

She added: "Just an absolute perfect routine for me. The choreography was stunning. The way the temperature was between you was portrayed beautifully."

Anton Du Beke also then rose to give Alex a handshake, before Craig said in his feedback: "I would have liked to see you exaggerate the top line ever so slightly. The legs, the balance, the tone. You are becoming quite a dancer. You really are."

Motsi Mabuse was also full of praise, saying: "This was on a whole different level. And the breathing in the dancing. And just the partnership, the dancing... the both of you."

Alex and Johannes went on to score 36 out of a possible 40, with Ballas awarding her first 10 of the series. (It's never to early, after all!)

Speaking to host Claudia Winkleman ahead of her scores being revealed, Alex said of her routine: "The thing is, I have such an amazing connection with Johannes, and it's all about connection, and it's, sort of, not being embarrassed about being connected."

Later in the broadcast, Shirley professed that she was having another "emotional moment", as Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola closed the show with a joyous performance of Golden from K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Strictly Come Dancing is available to watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

