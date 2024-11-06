Set to play at the festival this year are a bunch of very big names, including one of the world’s biggest and best-selling bands, Coldplay.

On top of Coldplay, who just announced their own stadium tour kicking off in 2025 across the UK, other names on the line-up include Ghost singer Ella Henderson, Chart-topper Teddy Swims, DJ and producer Sigala, and more.

The headliners were announced this morning (6th November) on the Capital Breakfast show by hosts Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby, with more expected to be released from 7am tomorrow.

They said: “What an amazing morning on Capital Breakfast! We’ve just dropped the line-up for night one of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, and the excitement is through the roof!

“It’s Jordan’s first ever Jingle Bell Ball, and we can’t wait to get everyone in the festive spirit. There are even more huge names to come for night two, so make sure you’re listening tomorrow – it’s going to be epic!”

When is the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2024?

There isn't too long to wait now!

This year's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, hosted by Capital Radio, will take place at the O2 Arena on Saturday 7th December and Sunday 8th December.

Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2024 line-up

The confirmed line-up so far is as follows:

Coldplay

Ella Henderson

Perrie

Sigala

Clean Bandit

Tom Grennan

Teddy Swims

Further acts are due to be revealed soon so stay tuned!

How to get tickets for Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2024

Tickets go on general sale on the Global Player website at 9am GMT on Friday 8th November.

There will be a resale for Capital radio listeners on Thursday 7th November at 9am.

The official website states: "Capital listeners who are logged into Global Player with a global iD will get exclusive access to Capital presale tickets from Thursday November 7th at 9am."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.