The Great British Bake Off is returning with a Christmas special later this year, and there are some familiar faces amongst the festive line-up.

Channel 4 has confirmed stars of the multi award-winning sitcom Peep Show are headed into the iconic tent as they swap awkward encounters for icing sugar.

The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off will star fan favourites David Mitchell, Olivia Colman, Isy Suttie, Matt King and Sophie Winkleman as they reunite for the first time since Peep Show wrapped in 2015.

Under the watchful eyes of judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, and an added dash of mischief and chaos from hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, audiences can expect laughter and chaos.

The group will attempt to whisk, knead and decorate their way to glory with challenges paying homage to Peep Show. But will their creations rise to the occasion, or will they collapse like a poorly-proofed loaf?

David Mitchell, Olivia Colman, Isy Suttie, Matt King and Sophie Winkleman. Channel 4 / Laura Palmer

Details on when exactly The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off will air on Channel 4 are yet to be confirmed, but we can expect it to arrive around the festive period.

Earlier this month, the main series came to an end, which saw a new Star Baker crowned at the end of 10 tough weeks.

After a series of trying tasks, Jasmine Mitchell was crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2025.

During her time on the show, she received two Hollywood handshakes and scored five Star Baker wins, the latter of which makes her the second contestant in Bake Off history to achieve that.

Jasmine said of her win: "Oh my goodness I am just so overjoyed! When I was in the middle of exams and trying to bake while I was trying to learn, it’s been so much. But I have done it and I am just so unbelievably happy and to have done it with such an awesome group of people.

"I want to say to myself that when I don't think I am going to be able to do something, when I don’t have faith in myself that I should just give it a try. And try and try again. And something great might happen, you never know!"

The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off is coming to Channel 4 this Christmas.

