La Voix is to miss this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool special after sustaining an injury.

The special episode, which will see the celebrities and their professional dance partners in the iconic Blackpool Tower, will go ahead as usual with the other six competing couples.

La Voix said: "It is with immense sadness that I have to withdraw from this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing shows in Blackpool. Due to an injury, I've been advised that I'm unable to perform, and my heart truly breaks knowing I won't be dancing in such an iconic venue.

"Aljaž and I have worked incredibly hard, and we were so excited to share our routine with everyone. I am devastated not to be joining the rest of the cast on that famous dance floor, but my focus now is on recovery. I'll be cheering on all the amazing couples this weekend."

La Voix & Aljaž Škorjanec on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

A Strictly spokesperson added: "Due to injury, La Voix has been advised by doctors to rest and, as a result, will not dance in this weekend's Blackpool specials. In line with the rules of Strictly Come Dancing, La Voix and Aljaž will receive a bye through to next week when it is hoped they will be able to dance again. We wish La Voix the very best for a speedy recovery."

This year's Blackpool special has been teased as an exciting one, with four former contestants returning to the dance floor they had all once competed on during their respective seasons.

It was confirmed last week that Ashley Roberts, Danny Mac, Jay McGuiness and Layton Williams would all perform with the professional dancers for a dazzling routine that'll see them each revisit one of their most famous Strictly moments, before they come together for a celebration of dance in the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Blackpool's Saturday live show will open with a huge performance from Steps of their biggest hits, accompanied by the professional dancers, celebrities and the four judges.

The returning finalists' routine, choreographed by Jason Gilkison, will air as part of Blackpool's Sunday results show, which will also feature a very special performance from Lewis Capaldi, accompanied by the professionals.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 21st November at 6:35pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

