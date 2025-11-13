Strictly Come Dancing has revealed that four celebrities will be returning to the ballroom for one night only as part of a spectacular group dance for this year's Blackpool special.

Ashley Roberts, Danny Mac, Jay McGuiness and Layton Williams will perform with the professional dancers for a dazzling routine that'll see them each revisit one of their most famous Strictly moments, before they come together for a celebration of dance in the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

As many will remember, Jay McGuiness was crowned Strictly champion in 2015 alongside Aliona Vilani. The new routine will feature elements of Jay's iconic Jive.

He said of returning to Strictly: "I feel extremely lucky to be part of the Strictly alumni that are going to shake our booties again. I’m ready to have some fun with the old gang and the new gang."

Danny Mac and Ashley Roberts both reached the finals of their Strictly seasons in 2016 and 2018 respectively, with the new routine featuring parts of Ashley's Jive and Danny's famous Samba.

Ashley said: "I'm so excited and grateful to be back on the shiny floor in Blackpool again. Nearly a decade later, let’s see if these jive legs can still do their thing! Sequins always help, I’m sure."

Meanwhile, Danny added: "Dancing in Blackpool was an absolute highlight of my time on Strictly. To be heading back up to The Tower Ballroom once again is as thrilling as it is terrifying, but I can’t wait to be reunited with all the wonderful people who make this show."

Most recently, Layton became a Strictly finalist in 2023 alongside Nikita Kuzmin, and will be returning to the ballroom to feature his show-stopping Quickstep.

Layton said: "I'm absolutely buzzing to be back on THE most iconic dance floor there is. Blackpool brings back so many fab memories and it's a true honour to be invited back... Let's hope I’ve still got it, eh?!"

Blackpool's Saturday live show will open with a huge performance from Steps of their biggest hits, accompanied by the professional dancers, celebrities and the four judges.

The returning finalists' routine, choreographed by Jason Gilkison, will air as part of Blackpool's Sunday results show, which will also feature a very special performance from Lewis Capaldi, accompanied by the professionals.

Strictly Come Dancing's Blackpool special will air on Saturday 22nd November on BBC One and iPlayer.

