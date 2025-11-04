After 10 weeks of laughter, tears and a few Hollywood handshakes, the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2025 has finally been crowned.

Tonight (4th November), the three finalists Tom, Aaron and Jasmine faced their biggest challenges yet, with pressure at an all-time high and higher stakes than ever before.

The three remaining bakers battled it out in the iconic tent for their final tasks that tested every aspect of their baking prowess.

For the signature challenge, the bakers had to create the classic British iced finger bun, wowing the judges with their flavours and techniques in the process.

Next up was a jaw-dropping tower of French delights in the technical, and for their last ever bake, the finalists were tasked with making the largest cake in Bake Off history!

After much deliberation, Jasmine was crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2025.

Alison Hammond had the pleasure of letting the 23-year-old know she had named the ultimate Star Baker.

During her time on the show, she received two Hollywood handshakes and scored five Star Baker wins, the latter of which makes her the second contestant in Bake Off history to achieve that.

Paul Hollywood, Jasmine and Prue Leith. Channel 4 / Love Productions / Laura Palmer

Jasmine said of her win: "Oh my goodness I am just so overjoyed! When I was in the middle of exams and trying to bake while I was trying to learn, it’s been so much. But I have done it and I am just so unbelievably happy and to have done it with such an awesome group of people.

"I want to say to myself that when I don't think I am going to be able to do something, when I don’t have faith in myself that I should just give it a try. And try and try again. And something great might happen, you never know!"

"The thing about Jasmine is that she has been steady all the way through, almost unheard of to be so consistent and so good. She is an extraordinary girl," judge Prue Leith said of Jasmine's triumph.

While Paul Hollywood added: "There was not one week we thought she could go this week… not once. And that’s unusual, and to win 5 Star Bakers and then win overall that’s never happened before.

"She has done an incredible job all the way through the Bake Off this year. She is a worthy winner and she is the best one we have seen for quite a while actually."

The Great British Bake Off is available to watch on Channel 4 on catch-up.

