❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Who won The Great British Bake Off 2025? Season 16 winner crowned
The time has come for a new Star Baker!
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Tuesday, 4 November 2025 at 9:15 pm
Authors
Katelyn MensahSenior Entertainment Writer
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad