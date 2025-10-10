When his dad, played by The Inbetweeners alum James Buckley, attempts to bring him up to speed, Chris refuses to let go of the magic and sets off on a "madcap mission" to prove that Father Christmas does indeed exist.

The adventure sends him to "the heart of a Christmas conspiracy" involving a "cabal of scientists and thinkers", as played by Stephen Fry (Celebrity Traitors) and Jason Fox (SAS: Who Dares Wins) alongside real-life academics Hannah Fry and Dame Maggie Aderin-Pocock.

Ele Mackenzie (Funboys), Greg Davies (Taskmaster), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) and Rochenda Sandall (Amandaland) will also pop up across the star-studded hour. Davies and Rush previously appeared together in Taskmaster's New Year Treat 2024.

The synopsis, courtesy of Channel 4, teases: "Blending comedy, adventure and heart, the film celebrates the magic of Christmas and the bond between father and son, while honouring the memory of Chris’s late mum and the traditions she cherished most."

Commissioning editor Jonah Weston said: "Dear Father Christmas is Channel 4's big festive treat for 2025.

"Mark Chappell’s brilliant script weaves together family comedy, heartfelt drama and a playful look at the science of Santa, brought to life by a cast packed with some of Britain’s best-loved stars.

Stephen Fry in The Celebrity Traitors BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

"It's a film full of joy, adventure and wonder, and we're thrilled to be sharing it with viewers this Christmas."

Executive producer Kenton Allen added: "At its heart, Dear Father Christmas is a joyful celebration of belief, family and the enduring magic of Christmas.

"Mark Chappell's brilliant script brings together an extraordinary cast – from comedy icons to national treasures – who all share in telling a story that is both laugh-out-loud funny and genuinely moving.

"We can't wait to share it with Channel 4 audiences this Christmas."

Dear Father Christmas (working title) is coming to Channel 4 this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad